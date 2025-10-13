Magic the Gathering TMNT Crossover Set Pre-Orders Are Piping Hot

Wizards of the Coast took the wraps off their mystery release last week, revealing that The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles would be the subject of their latest crossover release. It might end up being bigger than the MTG x Spider-Man release, which is something to think about because pre-orders for the Commander Decks and Booster Bundles are live here on Amazon now with release dates set for March 2026 (you won’t be charged until they ship).

Videos by ComicBook.com

A full breakdown of the product lineup for the MTG x TMNT release can be found below, and you’ll note that some of the hottest items have already sold out in pre-order on Amazon, though they are likely to return sporadically between now and the release date. At the time of writing, sold-out items include the Draft Night box and the Pizza Bundle.

Magic the Gathering x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pre-Orders

Magic the Gathering x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles / March 2026 pre-order on amazon

$6.99 / $209 box – Order on Amazon: These are the standard-legal booster packs. Collector Booster $37.99 – Order on Amazon: The biggest pulls are up for grabs here. Includes packs with foils, alternate frames, and the rarest versions of cards, including a chance at the Borderless Headliner Cards with art drawn by original TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman.

Naturally, these cards will feature iconic characters Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, Michelangelo, Splinter, April O’Neil, and Casey Jones, Shredder, Bebop, Rocksteady, and more. However, it isn’t only for fans that have been around since the ’90s. Art and storylines that span the entire history of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in animated shows, movies, and comics will be represented in the game.