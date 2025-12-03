Netflix’s Frankenstein Gets Funko Pops, and Both Are Exclusive

Netflix and Funko are playing catch-up on Funko Pops inspired by Guillermo del Toro’s outstanding Frankenstein adaptation, but better late than never. Naturally, the two Pops in this series are Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Issac) and “The Creature” (Jacob Elordi), though we’re a bit surprised that Elizabeth (Mia Goth) wasn’t included in what might be a one off series. Her costumes from the film were tailor made for Funko Pop immortality.

Hopefully, an Elizabeth Funko Pop will join the group later on but, for now, you’ll have to be content with Victor and The Creature. You’ll also have to be quick as both figures are Funko exclusives that are expected to offically launch starting at 9am PT / 12pm ET today December 3rd right here at the Funko Shop (listings were live early, and you might be able to pre-order). They might not last for long.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein is a love letter to Mary Shelley’s novel, which he has referred to has “his Bible”. It’s a movie that he’s wanted to make his whole life, and when he got the opportunity he made the most of it. In his review for Comicbook, Shawn Lealos rightfully called it a “masterpiece”, elaborating with the following:

“Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein is more influenced by Mary Shelley’s novel than by the Universal Horror Monsters movie that was based on it. Rather than showing the Monster growing out of control and killing people before being hunted down by angry villagers, Del Toro tells the story of why Victor Frankenstein brings his creature to life. His story focuses on the fractured family that led to this moment and the destructive family that emerged from the creature’s birth. This was not a “monster movie.” It was a tragic Gothic romance. Thanks to that, Del Toro breathed life back into a classic horror story, and what resulted is a masterpiece.”