NYCC 2025 G.I. Joe Classified Series Figure Pre-Orders Drop Today

Hasbro announced a ton of new collectibles at NYCC 2025 and that includes several figures and vehicles inthe G.I. Joe Classified Series lineup. There’s G.I. Joe Classified Series action figures for long-time characters like the Night-Viper, Bradley “Big Lob” Sanders, Edwin “Lifeline” Steen, Brent “Hit & Run” Scott, and Mole Rat. But that’s not all.

To kick things off, Walmart launched their exclusive Ghost Viper & D.I.R.E. 2-pack at Walmart for Collector Con, and it sold out quickly. However, a second wave of figures is set to launch today October 14th at 1pm ET. That will be followed at some point in the future by an Arctic Assault H.I.S.S. vehicle which debuted at the show, but doesn’t have a release date or price point just yet.

Hasbro G.I. Joe Classified Series NYCC 2025 Pre-orders

All of the figures listed below will be available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon on their respective launch dates unless otherwise indicated. Direct links will be added after the launch, so stay tuned for updates! UPDATE: Direct links added below!

