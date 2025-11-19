Star Wars Samurai Funko Pops Drop Alongside Black Series Figure Reissues

Star Wars collectors have two interesting product drops to consider today from Funko and Hasbro. It starts with the Star Wars Impressions Funko Pop lineup, which dips into the samurai-inspired history of the original characters as envisioned by George Lucas and Ralph McQuarrie. Samurai-inspired designs have been the subject of many Star Wars product releases over the years, but these Pops are definitely standouts.

The collection includes Darth Maul, Boba Fett, and a Stormtrooper, all of which are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now. These follow a wave of Star Wars Samurai exclusives back in April that included Darth Vader Rey, the Mandalorian and Grogu, and Kylo Ren.

The new Star Wars Funko Pops dropped alongside a new pair of Black Series Gaming Greats reissues from Hasbro that brings back the battle-damaged General Grievous and Scorch (RC-1262) figures that first launched as GameStop exclusives in 2023. Details and pre-order links for both figures can be found below with a release date set for June 2026 (you won’t be charged until they ship).

Star Wars The Black Series Gaming Greats General Grievous (Battle Damaged) / $42.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: This figure is inspired by Star Wars: Battlefront II, and is a repaint of the original 2019 mold. It includes lightsaber accessories.

Star Wars The Black Series Gaming Greats Scorch / $27.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: This figure is inspired by Star Wars: Republic Commando, and followed the release of Delta Squad figures Boss, Fixer, and Sev. It was the first in this series closed box packaging. Accessories include a blaster and backpack.