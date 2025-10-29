The Grinch Crocs Clogs Are Definitely Stealing Christmas, and Possibly Halloween

It’s not even Halloween yet, but Crocs is coming hot out of the gate for the holiday season with a pair of Classic Lined Clogs inspired by The Grinch. On the other hand, the design is so insane that it works for Halloween as well (points at the creepy Grinch hand sticking out of the heel of the clog that’s holding an ornament).

Yes, if you take in the design as a whole, it appears that the hand is growing out of the back of the Grinch’s head. His mischievous face is featured on the upper, and the whole clog is lined with fuzz which will make these extra comfortable to wear as you run around the neighborhood stealing presents. The design is topped off with a 3x heart that connects the heel to the upper. They are terrible, unholy abominations that are an affront against all that is good in the world. Of course, that begs the question – where can you get them?

The Grinch Crocs Clogs Are On Sale Now

Crocs’ The Grinch Classic Lined Clogs drop is now available here at the Crocs website in sizes for adults, kids, and toddlers. Prices range from $54.99 to $84.99. There’s also a collection of Jibbitz charms and socks that you can pair with your new Grinch Clogs purchase or with a pair of regular Crocs clogs to make them a bit more festive for the holiday season.

While you’re at it, make sure to check out the recent Crocs releases inspired by South Park and Back to the Future. They’re great, but I think that The Grinch clogs have set the bar in terms of crazy Crocs designs.