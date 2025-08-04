Fall in Love With The Corpse Bride Monster High Doll

Following recent Monster High releases inspired by Beetlejuice and the Wednesday series on Netflix, Monster High and Tim Burton collide once again for a doll that celebrates the 20th anniversary of Corpse Bride. The new doll comes dressed in her iconic wedding gown from the film, with a few gothic spiderweb overlays, a butterfly-strewn veil, and a little version of her friend Maggot. The bride’s sculpted rib bone cut-out shoes are adorned with scraps and twisted-tree heels, her entire look feeling like it came straight out of the movie. If you want to add it to your collection, here’s what you need to know.

Mattel is set to drop the Monster High Corpse Bride doll on August 8th at 9am PT / 12pm ET for $70, and you should be able to pre-order it right here at Entertainment Earth at that time. It should also be available here on Amazon at some point shortly thereafter. While you wait, read on for another Monster High collectible drop that’s happening this week.

This Wednesday, August 6th at 9am PT / 12pm ET will see the release of two new Monster High Funko Pops that celebrate Mattel’s 80th anniversary. Both are inspired by the character’s Holiday Collector dolls, meaning you’ll find Draculaura dolled up in a black and pink outfit with a crown on her head and Skelita in her Day of the Dead inspired outfit with a sugar skull crown. At launch time, we expect pre-orders to be available here at Entertainment Earth, with launches here on Amazon and here at Hot Topic shortly thereafter

In other Monster High news. Mattel recently announced that M3GAN’s Gerard Johnstone would be bringing the new Monster High movie to life, developed by Universal Pictures and Akiva Goldsman’s Weed Road.

Robbie Brenner, President and Chief Content Officer, Mattel Studios, said: “Gerard’s unique vision and genre-blending style make him the perfect fit for this film. This is exactly what we’re building at Mattel Studios as we continue to work with top talent to tell fresh, unexpected stories from our rich portfolio of brands. Monster High is a fan-favorite franchise with endless storytelling potential, and we are thrilled to reimagine it in a monstrously exciting way with Gerard at the helm.”



