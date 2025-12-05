Transformers Age of the Primes Pre-Orders: Combaticon Onslaught and Armada Sideways

In the midst of Brazil CCXP, Hasbro launched some awesome Marvel Legends figures today along with the Transformers Age of the Primes Combaticon Onslaught (if you’re looking to complete your Combaticon team to form the massive Bruticus, you’ll need it!) and Armada Sideways figures. Both are now available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. Additional details can be found below, including the current state of the Combaticon collection.

Transformers Age of The Primes Combaticon Onslaught (Commander Class) / $99.99: Stands at 6 3/4-inch inches and converts from robot action figure to antiaircraft truck mode in 44 steps. Accessories include a turret and barrel blasters. One of 5 Combaticon figures that will eventually combine to form Bruticus. Details on the rest of the Combaticon wave is as follows:

Transformers Generations Age of the Primes Armada Sideways (Voyager Class) / $42.99: Measures 5 3/4-inches tall and converts from robot action figure to motorcycle mode in 23 steps. Comes with Mini-Con Crosswise and Rook figures that combine to make Mini-Con Combiner Mirror, who can ride in motorcycle mode. The chest panel can be flipped to display the Autobot or Decepticon log. oAlso includes attachable tailpipe weapon accessories.