Xbox Controller Crocs Clogs Are On Sale Now

This holiday season won’t feature a high profile console release, unless you count these Xbox Classic Clogs (or “XCrocs” as many will undoubtedly call them). If you want to kick back with your XCrocs with a sandwich from your Xbox toaster and a Mountain Dew from your Xbox fridge, you’ll need to be ready and waiting on November 25th. Here’s what you need to know. UPDATE: The Xbox Crocs lineup is available now here at the Crocs website priced at $80 for the clogs and $20 for the Jibbitz set. Get them while you can!

ORIGINAL: Crocs is expected to launch their Xbox Crocs starting *around* 11am EST on November 25th here at the Crocs website priced at $80 in adult sizes. Just keep in mind that Crocs has been known to change plans at the last minute, and launches often happen earlier / later in the day than expected, so it’s probably a good idea to arrive early as sellouts are likely. There will also be a collection of Jibbitz charms with designs inspired by Halo, Fallout, DOOM, World of Warcraft, and Sea of Thieves priced at $20.

The Xbox Crocs are obviously inspired by the iconic controller design, and come complete with buttons and joysticks, “player left” and “player right” markings on the sole, and Xbox branding / logos. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to play games with your clogs as the controller, which seems like an oversight to us. We would have also liked to see a version inspired by “The Duke” controller for gamers with big feet. Maybe this is too much to ask, but they did just release The Grinch Crocs with tiny, creepy arms, so anything is possible.

Crocs Black Friday Deals

The Xbox Crocs Clog release appears to be the major drop of Black Friday week, but don’t forget the deals. Crocs has launched sales that include $30 Classic Clogs, up to 60% off Doorbusters and much more. You can shop it all right here at the Crocs website while the sale lasts. Collaborations are also included. For example, you can currently get 27% off the Batman Batmobile Clogs.