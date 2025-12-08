Superman x WonderFold Special Edition Stroller Wagon Review

Thanks to a blockbuster response for James Gunn’s Superman, interest in the Man of Steel is the highest its been in years – with many longtime fans finding new opportunities to share their love of the Big Blue Boy Scout (not to mention his rambunctious companion, Krypto) with their kids. Now, thanks to a partnership between premium stroller wagon manufacturer WonderFold and DC Comics, Superman-loving parents can showcase their fandom with a special edition release of the company’s W Series wagon – with Pro Luxe detailing and accessories.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For over half a decade, WonderFold has been providing parents with a quality stroller alternative that focuses on versatility, comfort (for both adult and child), as well as portability. WonderFold offers a wide range of options, accessories, and packages for customers – and have recently begun to add licensed IP to their list of offerings, from One Piece to Volkswagen and now Superman.

Pros Cons Sturdy, comfortable, and portable frame. Instructions don’t cover Superman install. Numerous customization and add-on options. Folded wagon may not fit in some vehicles. Creative and stylish Superman detailing. Price, while worth it, might be prohibitive.

WonderFold Superman Edition Details & Assembly Notes

The premium WonderFold Superman Edition wagon stroller comes with a standard W-series Luxe Pro frame and Superman package that sells the excitement of this branded partnership. The upgraded Luxe frame itself includes premium Pro details (all-terrain XL wheels, faux leather handlebar, as well as an insulated rear basket/cooler) and arrives without the themed cover on the frame. A Pro Elite version is also available but lacks the upgraded wheels, handle, etc. The Superman portion of either package is a fun entry point – and buyers are greeted by a carefully folded frame cover that puts the iconic “S” shield front-and-center. The kit includes both the stylized frame cover wrap as well as a reversible wagon canopy that matches the Man of Steel’s classic red and yellow cape on one side and DC comic panels in a blue color scheme on the other. It’s a clever design that is both functional and captures the history of Supes throughout the years. Worth noting: WonderFold sells this Superman Edition kit upgrade for existing W-Series owners.

Check out the design below:

That said, delivering the frame without the Superman cover already installed is easily the most disappointing aspect of the kit – simply because none of the assembly instructions included in the box (nor on WonderFold’s site) detail exactly how to install the cover itself. As a result, the premium feel of unboxing the Superman-specific inclusions is not ultimately worth the extra work it takes to install them. Based on the instructions, a standard edition of the WonderFold arrives with the cover already installed and assembling the Superman cover/frame proved to be a lengthy process that involved some trial and error.

Fortunately, the rest of the assembly is a snap, literally, as most of the pieces just slot right into existing ports and clasps. Where getting the Superman cover attached took 30+ minutes, assembling the wheels and other pieces of the frame took less than 5 minutes.

You can check out the WonderFold assembly video below but, again, this only covers assembling a Pro model with the cover already attached:

Play video

WonderFold Superman Edition Features and Buyer’s Guide

Nearly everything about the WonderFold Superman Edition (once assembled) is exceptional – both for the kid(s) in it and the adults pushing it. The themed Edition comes in two seating options (a total of four between Pro Luxe and Pro Elite): a two seater model and a four seater model. NOTE: For the purpose of our review, we tested the two seater.

From the child’s perspective, the Superman Edition includes 2-4 built-in seats, complete with a shoulder strap harness for especially young humans. The seats clasp to the sides of the frame and are further secured by undercarriage buckle attachments. Since the seats are elevated, there’s room for storage under each one – but they’re also easy to remove should one or two children want to sit on the wagon floor with legs outstretched. The W-Series also includes loads of pockets (on the front, sides, and rear) where children can store toys, snacks, and whatever other random things they’re carting around – and the front zips open, creating an easy entry/exit point. Plus, when the sun is low in the sky, adjusting the sun shade (which provides UPF 50+) is effortless – a kid or an adult should have no trouble sliding the shade along the canopy rails to a desired angle.

From the adult perspective, the Superman Edition includes premium XL wheels, stylish upgrades (the faux leather handlebar), and plenty of storage space – between the built-in pockets on the wrap and the optional (but included) cooler add-on. There’s also a pull strap for occasions where pulling rather than pushing is preferable. The XL wheels are especially helpful for uneven terrain – whether dirt roads or climbing city curbs – the wheels provide an overall smooth stroll. The cooler is also an appreciated addition to the Pro package and WonderFold sells several other add-ons (cup holders and food trays, etc) to tempt buyers.

For many, the fundamental selling point of a WonderFold is the sheer number of children that can be transported around (the company even sells a six seater model) in a frame that collapses into a portable and easily storable bundle without having to disassemble much (if anything). The core feature delivers exactly as described – and, after putting the whole thing together, the optional cooler is the only piece that we chose to remove when collapsing the WonderFold. It works exactly as advertised and, for adults who have experienced disassembling strollers or wagons while trying to keep an eye on their kids (and not lose any pieces), the WonderFold is a worthwhile investment.

That said, the convenience of a one-piece solution comes at a minor cost to portability – especially for users who are limited on trunk space. The folded kit is compact but, with the XL wheels attached, might be too tall when storing in a smaller vehicle – and that’s only based on the two seater model we tested. Undoubtedly, the four seater model will be an even bigger bundle to navigate. Removing the wheels is very easy – and makes a huge difference in the stowable length of the folded wagon – but for some buyers removing pieces might undercut the single-fold selling point.

Lastly, at $749 (the two seater) and $959 (the four seater) the WonderFold Superman Edition is definitely a premium option for wheeling kids around – and is much more expensive than a basic collapsible wagon. However, the WonderFold isn’t a basic wagon, it’s an extremely sturdy, high-quality stroller with premium features (wrapped in a nerdy collaboration) – and for buyers who are interested in this specific set of offerings, it’s well-worth that cost. Buyers who want to save a bit can get the Superman Edition on a Pro Elite model for $649 and $759, respectively but they’ll miss out on the XL wheels, faux leather detailing, and cooler add-on.

Final Thoughts on the WonderFold Superman Edition

The quality and construction of the WonderFold Superman Edition is exceptional. Anyone who is interested in a solid and portable stroller Wagon – especially one with a geeky aesthetic – should feel confident investing in the DC-inspired W-Series SKU. While assembly was more involved than expected (a problem that could easily be addressed with a How-To video for installing and uninstalling the frame wrap) and one-fold portability could be a challenge for buyers with a compact vehicle, these criticisms are minor when weighed against the overall quality of the bundle.

To learn more about the WonderFold Superman Edition directly from WonderFold, you can head over to their product page – HERE.

A WonderFold Superman Edition two-seater model was provided by the company for the purpose of this review.