28 Years Later 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Pre-Orders Are Happening Right Now

The wait for the third film in Danny Boyle's 28 Days Later / 28 Weeks Later survival horror series very nearly lived up to its title, but 28 Years Later is in the theaters and the Blu-rays are up for pre-order. It's really happening folks! The pre-orders are hot off the press, so we don't even have images yet, but we do know that there will be a 4K Blu-ray / Blu-ray / Digital Steelbook release along with standard 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD editions.

Given that these are Day 1 theater release Blu-ray pre-orders for 28 Years Later, we don't have details on a release date or special features at the time of writing. In the meantime, you might want to check out the Comicbook review of the film and the Rotten Tomatoes scores which should be welcome news for fans who are hoping that their patience has paid off. Our own Spencer Perry notes:

28 Years Later on 4K Blu-ray / Blu-ray DVD

“Horror scholars can give a lot of credit to 28 Days Later for revitalizing the zombie subgenre when it first premiered, and in the two decades since then, we’ve seen a lot of ideas thrown at it on film, television, and in games,” reads the review. “That’s what makes 28 Years Later so satisfying; despite being on the opposite side of that surge in undead media, it has still found a way to make itself stand out. 28 Years Later is not only a wholly captivating blockbuster, but one with layers that will keep us talking until the second movie comes out, which is the only trouble. On its own, 28 Years Later needs what will follow it to feel whole, even if what we’ve been given already is still entertaining as hell.

What Is 28 Years Later About?

According to the film’s official synopsis: “Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new story set in the world created by 28 Days Later.

It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.”

28 Years Later is in theaters now.