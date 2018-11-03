‘A Quiet Place’ Stars Detail Possible Story Plans for Sequel

After dominating box offices earlier this summer, work is underway on the followup to John Krasinski‘s hit horror film A Quiet Place.

Krasinski and his wife / co-star Emily Blunt sat down with Entertainment Weekly to speak about the potential of A Quiet Place 2, where they both teased some ideas of how they will follow the first movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In some ways, the idea of seeing who these people were before this all happened would be interesting, but I’m not quite sure because I think actually it’s now what’s the next chapter and what happens next,” said Blunt. “I think people feel very invested in this family…. I think it’s such an open book right now, and certainly for John who is lasering into something as we speak.”

Krasinski mentioned that he did not want to return for a sequel to his unique directorial debut, but that changed when he received an idea that inspired a new plot.

“This is a world you can play in, this isn’t just a character to remake…. it’s actually a world, which is a whole different, very unique experience,” Krasinski said. “It’s not like Alien or Jaws where the main villain is the thing you’re repeating; it’s an actual entire set of rules and the circumstance that the world has undergone that you can play in very different facets.”

It sounds like Krasinski could be teasing a new threat for the Abbott family, who might not be going up against the same sound-sensitive predators that have taken over the planet.

The couple’s on-screen daughter Millicent Simmonds revealed her own three ideas for a potential sequel.

“One would be looking into the past. Like, how did the aliens come about?” Simmonds said.

Her second idea would leave out the Abbotts, but instead would focus on a new group of people and how they are able to deal with this post-apocalyptic, alien-infested world.

“The third idea would be the future: You know, what is the world like after, once the kids are older? Or what happens to the aliens or how do we improve or solve that problem?” Simmonds added.

Hopefully we learn more about the new movie soon, as the cast will likely have to begin filming in the coming year.

The sequel to A Quiet Place is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 15, 2020.