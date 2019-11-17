American Horror Story: 1984 Star Calls Season Ending A “Twisted” Breakfast Club

American Horror Story: 1984 ended last Wednesday night and the finale episode not only closed the book on Camp Redwood, but also provided an ending for the season that largely tied up all the loose ends and offered a genuinely, if not weirdly, happy ending. Donna (Angelica Ross) and Brooke (Emma Thompson) both ended up surviving the proverbial night to become Final Girls, going on to live happy lives while Benjamin “Mr. Jingles” Richter (John Carroll Lynch) got his own satisfying ending when he saw his adult son Bobby (Finn Wittrock) walk away from the camp and its darkness even as the true killer, Margaret (Leslie Grossman) got her just deserts. All’s well that ends well, and for Zach Villa, who played Night Stalker Richard Ramirez this season, it all came together like a twisted take on an ’80s movie classic — The Breakfast Club.

In an interview with The Wrap, Villa explained that he thought the season’s ending was very fitting even with the tragedy and horror that lined the path getting there. Villa specifically noted that while the finale episode was set, mostly, in 2019, the use of ’80s music gave everything a perfectly nostalgic vibe to close it all out.

“Well, there’s obviously tragedy along the way,” Villa said. “But Bobby does live, and I guess that is happy. There’s just a lot of violence and murderous intrigue leading up to that. I was really happy and very surprised that they actually went [the happy ending] route. And seeing it on screen, as Finn — the actor who plays Bobby — was running away from the camp is empathetic. And set to the ’80s soundtrack I was like, ‘Oh, I understand why they did this.’ Like, this feels like the end of a very twisted, f**ked up, Breakfast Club. It was the right balance of nostalgia and drudgery that I think the season needed.”

Villa’s sentiment that the season needed balance isn’t a new one. In many regards, 1984 was very different from previous seasons, especially last year’s Apocalypse but the biggest was in terms of casting with several franchise staples not appearing — including Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. It’s something that FX Networks and FX Productions CEO John Landgraf explained earlier this year was needed to “clear the slate”.

“Remember, he did something really interesting, which is he decided to weave multiple different cycles through the eight seasons, and so it was the biggest cast ever,” Landgraf said. “You had actors that were playing 2-3 different characters. You had to bring back all the cast from prior seasons. It was a monster in terms of the size of the cast, cost of that cast. You can’t do that all the time.”

He went on to explain that that meant in Season 9, series co-creator Ryan Murphy had to refresh.

“Part of what he needed to do, which is what he did, was clean the slate, start over.”

Now that the series has had that refresh, it’s full steam ahead towards Season 10 — and Villa says he’d be happy to come back.

“It’s blocked off in my schedule,” Villa said. “I’m there’s if they want me and I’m just waiting for their confirmation. I’d’ love to come back and have a different relationship with the cast and crew. And obviously the creators know my work in a different way now, so it will be a different kind of party on Season 10, for sure.”

