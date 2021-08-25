New American Horror Story: Double Feature Trailer Offers First Look at Part 2 "Death Valley"

✖

Just ahead of the premiere of American Horror Story: Double Feature, FX has released a new trailer for the tenth season of the popular horror anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk with the new footage giving fans their first look at the second half of the season, "Death Valley". The trailer, which also includes footage from the first half of the season, "Red Tide, also gives fans a sense of which actors will appear in "Death Valley", including Neal McDonough and Rebecca Dayan.

In the trailer, McDonough's Dwight D. Eisenhower confronts a woman (Dayan) who is apparently not human who addresses him as "Mr. President" while warning that it is he that answers to them now. It had previously been reported that McDonough's Eisenhower would not be the 34th president and would simply share his name, but that does not appear to be the case.

The trailer also teases a possible connection between the aliens of "Death Valley" and the sea creatures in "Red Tide" as, near the end, the mysterious woman suggests that they need to create "something better", a creature that is part human and part them. What, if anything, that could mean is just something that fans will have to watch to find out -- after all, half the fun of any season of American Horror Story are the theories. What we do know for certain is that fans will not be disappointed in "Double Feature", at least according to series star John Carroll Lynch.

"I can say nothing about it," Lynch recently told The Wrap. "These things, there's such an iron pot lid on everything being created. And I understand it to a certain degree, because the amount of anger and frustration and also that things can be canceled before they even come out, because people are frustrated by some aspect of the intellectual property idea. The idea that we're like, 'Hey listen, everybody. Just relax, take it easy, watch something and be surprised. You don't have to know about it beforehand.' It's actually more fun."

Lynch also acknowledged the long wait for Season 10 but said that fans won't be disappointed.

"I know. That's the other part, what's happened with the pandemic has slowed everything down," Lynch said. "But I mean, I love that it's 'Double Feature'. I love it. I mean, you're not going to be disappointed."

American Horror Story: Double Feature airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on FX. The season premieres August 25th.