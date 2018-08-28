‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Reveals First Look at Evan Peters’ and Emma Roberts’ Return

American Horror Story: Apocalypse is bringing the anthology worlds of “Murder House” and “Coven” together, which inevitably means a lot of familiar characters are going to be making a return, with some alumni cast cast members either coming back for the first time and long time, or revisiting old characters they haven’t played in awhile.

One such example of the latter case is Evan Peters, one of the few American Horror Story cast members who has been in every single season of the show (see also: Sarah Paulson). For Apocalypse, Peters will be revisiting his very first role in the series: the infamous “Rubber Man,” aka the ghost of school shooter Tate Langdon. Thanks to show creator Ryan Murphy’s Instagram, we now have a first look at Peters’ Tate back on the set of the Murder House.

Tate. Happy to be home. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Aug 28, 2018 at 11:17am PDT

Peters’ Tate Langdon will actually be a crucial piece of American Horror Story: Apocalypse’s storyline – namely because he’s the father of the titular Apocalypse!

For those who don’t have long memories, “Murder House” initially presented Tate as a strange local boy who befriended new Murder House resident Violet Harmon (Taissa Farmiga – also returning this season). However, in reality, Tate was a conniving evil spirit forever trapped in the Murder House, after committing a mass shooting at his school and being killed in his bedroom by a SWAT team. Tate’s ghost manipulated the Harmon family, into their own respective demises, while terrifying alter-ego as “The Rubber Man” was responsible for raping Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton, also returning) and impregnating her with the “Demon Baby” Michael, who grows up to possibly be the apocalyptic Anti-Chris figure that this new season revolves around. It will be interesting to see how Tate views his unholy fatherhood role, as well as how he is getting along with the Harmon family ghosts, whom he is trapped with forever. The Harmons had learned a method to shun Tate from their perceptions, so it will be interesting to see if that defense has held.

Evan Peters’ beau Emma Roberts has also teased her return to American Horror Story, reprising her role as Madison Montgomery, the actress and diva of season 3’s Coven story arc. During the final contest to crown the next Supreme, Madison is strangled to death by Evan Peter’s Kyle Spencer character, and buried in secret. Judging by the photo above, and how temporary death can be for the witches of the Coven, it seems the secret of Madison’s death won’t stay buried long.

In terms of the question Emma Roberts poses to fans, (“Does the bitch survive the #apocalypse ?”)? Let’s just say our bets are on Madison lasting longer than the roaches.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres on Sept. 12 on FX.