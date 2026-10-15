An Underrated Stephen King Cult Classic He Called “Boring” Is a Free Streaming Hit – and You Really Need to Watch It

There have been so many Stephen King movie adaptations over the last 50 years that there are some you almost forget even exist, no matter how good they are. One such movie saw an early King novel getting the John Carpenter treatment just several months after the publication of the book in 1983, and it is currently revving up on the Tubi chart. For anyone who has ever professed to be in love with their car, this movie is a warning that things could go bad if your car falls in love with you. In what is one of the strangest tales of a toxic relationship, where boy meets car, car becomes possessive about boy, car starts murdering people to make sure boy is safe, King was not massively impressed with the version put on screen by Carpenter, but for many, Christine is still one of the best 80s adaptations of one of the horror author’s work.

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Christine is a story about your typical early-years King protagonist, Arnie Cunningham, a high school misfit who is subjected to bullying every day of his life. Arnie does find himself a little bit of joy when he sees a beat-up old 1958 Plymouth Fury that he instantly takes a liking to. Told by its owner that the car is called Christine, Arnie goes against the advice of his friend and parents and purchases the car to restore to its former glory. When Christine is back in glowing condition, Arnie has changed, becoming arrogant and aggressive, his persona having evolved with the car’s restoration. However, that is only the beginning, as Arnie discovers that his new ride has some added extras you don’t find listed in the handbook, and one of them is a dark, jealous nature that sees Christine set out to remove from the picture anyone who could come between the two of them.

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In 1983, Stephen King had already established himself as one of the best horror authors of his generation with his ability to get under the skin and into the heads of readers. Similarly, John Carpenter had already given the world Halloween, Escape From New York and The Thing, so having his name attached to Christine instantly helped its chances of success at the box office. Arriving in theaters in December, on the heels of two other classic King adaptations of Cujo and The Dead Zone, Christine received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences, with many people – including the legendary Roger Ebert – finding the plausibility of a car with a mind of its own being too far-fetched. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang or Herbie, anyone?

One person who was not quite as impressed as they could have been was King himself. The author shared his disappointment back in 2003 when noting he would rather have a bad movie than “a boring one.” In an odd way, this was something of a backhanded compliment, giving the impression he did not think it was a bad movie. Despite the 69% and 65% respective scores from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, the film was a hit amid the decade’s hunger for horror. Produced on a tight $10 million budget – a norm for Carpenter at the time – Christine grossed over $21 million during its theatrical run and earned itself a cult following like many of the director’s early movies. Although there have been plans for Blumhouse to remake Christine since 2021, with a Bryan Fuller-penned script reportedly in place, the 1983 movie is currently still the only version of Christine out there, and you should go and catch it while it available for free on Tubi.

Is Christine one of the best early adaptations of a Stephen King novel? Let us know in the comments.