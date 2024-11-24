An Arrowverse Star Just Joined AMC’s New Anne Rice Series

Maisie Richardson-Sellers is going from the Waverider to The Talamasca. According to Variety, Richardson-Sellers has been cast in AMC’s upcoming series The Talamasca, the third in its Immortal Universe based off of the novels of the late author Anne Rice. Per the announcement, Richardson-Sellers is set to play Olive, a character described as “a beguiling and ambitious agent of the Talamasca, assigned to be Guy Anatole’s American handler. She is deft with information and a master of disguises in the old tradition of spy craft.”

Richardson-Sellers is just the latest casting announcement for The Talamasca. It was previously announced that Nicholas Denton would star as Guy Anatole while William Fichtner and Elizabeth McGovern will also star playing the head of the London Motherhouse and head of the New York Motherhouse respectively. The series is set to focus on “the men and women responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe.”

Fans best known Richardson-Sellers for her roles in The CW’s The Originals and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow in which she played Amaya Jiwe/Vixen in Seasons 2 and 3 and Charlie/Clotho in Seasons 4 and 5. She also starred in The Undeclared War and most recently wrapped Season 2 of Nine Perfect Strangers. In terms of films, Richardson-Sellers appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Netflix’s The Kissing Booth 2 and The Kissing Booth 3.

Anne Rice’s The Talamasca was ordered to series in June with the first season set to have six episodes. It is expected to debut sometime in 2025.

“This is a story we’ve been developing and wanting to tell from the earliest moments of this franchise, focused on a fascinating and compelling secret society that has already appeared in both of our existing Anne Rice series, the Talamasca,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, in a statement when the series was announced. “As with all of these shows, we are thrilled to have such a high level of talent involved, represented here by John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty, and of course working closely with producer Mark Johnson as the creative head of our Anne Rice Immortal Universe.”

“This all started for me with a call from Mark Johnson, who asked if I’d ever heard of the Talamasca,” added Hancock. “I was intrigued by the idea of an organization that, to me, had more than a passing resemblance to the CIA or MI6, which are necessary but not always necessarily transparent. An organization with its own secrets. Thankfully, Dan McDermott liked the take and so did Mark Lafferty, who is so talented and accomplished in the world of television. Many thanks to everyone from Gran Via to Mark Lafferty, to our talented writers and everyone at AMC, who have been supporters, advocates and cheerleaders from day one. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be involved and look forward to presenting a third series in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe.”

Anne Rice’s The Talamasca is tentatively expected to premiere in 2025 on AMC. Season 2 of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is set to return on January 5, 2025. A third season of Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire is currently in the works.