Apartment 7A Poster Channels the Spirit of Rosemary’s Baby

One of the more anticipated horror releases of the fall is Apartment 7A on Paramount+, and while it serves as a prequel to Rosemary’s Baby, the title itself doesn’t immediately evoke a connection to the seminal Satanic story. The first poster for the movie, on the other hand, is directly channeling the iconic look of the 1968 movie starring Mia Farrow, but also puts a fresh spin on that iconography to alert audiences to how this new movie will turn expectations on their head. You can check out the poster for Apartment 7A below, which comes courtesy of Bloody Disgusting, before the movie hits Paramount+ on September 27th.

The logline for Apartment 7A describes the movie, “Set in 1965 New York City, and tells the story prior to the legendary horror classic Rosemary’s Baby, exploring what happened in the apartment before Rosemary moved in. When a struggling, young dancer suffers a devastating injury, she finds herself drawn in by dark forces when a peculiar, well-connected, older couple promises her a shot at fame.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The movie stars Julia Garner (Ozark), Dianne Wiest (Mayor of Kingstown), Jim Sturgess (Across the Universe), Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean film series), Marli Siu (Everything I Know About Love), Andrew Buchan (All the Money in the World), Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean), and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Wonka). Apartment 7A was directed by Natalie Erika James, who previously delivered audiences Relic.

Apartment 7A comes to Paramount+ on September 27th.

Rosemary’s Baby from Paramount Pictures

“When I first was approached about the project, I was very dubious,” director Natalie Erika James previously shared with Vanity Fair. “For sure, I never would’ve signed on to do a remake of such a classic and seminal film. But it’s been a joy to be able to play within the world and the sandbox of Ira Levin’s novel and also play with the characters. I guess my motivation for taking it on was feeling like there was a different emotional journey to be explored and to do it in a way that skewed the genre a little bit.”

She added, “A key difference between Rosemary and [Garner’s] Terry is that Rosemary starts as almost a hapless victim to the choices that her husband has made, and then it’s her journey of uncovering the conspiracy around her and the horror of that … For Terry, I think she almost embodies both Rosemary and Guy. Terry is both the vessel, and also kind of an active part of the Faustian exchange. There’s still a wider conspiracy around her, and she’s being made to feel complicit in her own assault, which in a sense is even more horrifying.”

Apartment 7A comes to Paramount+ on September 27th.

Are you looking forward to the prequel? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!