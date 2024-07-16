Rosemary’s Baby Prequel Apartment 7A Reveals First Look at Julia Garner

Earlier this year, the prequel The First Omen managed to bring more attention to the classic horror film The Omen while also being a fulfilling story in its own right, with the upcoming prequel Apartment 7A looking to take the same approach to Rosemary’s Baby. Vanity Fair released the first photos from the film that feature the cast, which includes Julia Garner, Dianne Wiest, Kevin McNally, and Jim Sturgess. In addition to the new images, the article itself also sheds insight into what audiences can expect from the prequel. You can check out some of the images below and the full gallery over at Vanity Fair. Apartment 7A will premiere on Paramount+ on September 27th.

The logline for Apartment 7A describes the movie, “Set in 1965 New York City, and tells the story prior to the legendary horror classic Rosemary’s Baby, exploring what happened in the apartment before Rosemary moved in. When a struggling, young dancer suffers a devastating injury, she finds herself drawn in by dark forces when a peculiar, well-connected, older couple promises her a shot at fame.”

“When I first was approached about the project, I was very dubious,” director Natalie Erika James revealed to the outlet. “For sure, I never would’ve signed on to do a remake of such a classic and seminal film. But it’s been a joy to be able to play within the world and the sandbox of Ira Levin’s novel and also play with the characters. I guess my motivation for taking it on was feeling like there was a different emotional journey to be explored and to do it in a way that skewed the genre a little bit.”

Rather than focusing on what happened to Rosemary prior to when we meet her in the original story, the movie instead focuses on her neighbor Terry (Garner) who took her own life in that first story. James explained what set Terry apart from the journey Rosemary suffered through.

“A key difference between Rosemary and Terry is that Rosemary starts as almost a hapless victim to the choices that her husband has made, and then it’s her journey of uncovering the conspiracy around her and the horror of that,” James clarified. “For Terry, I think she almost embodies both Rosemary and Guy. Terry is both the vessel, and also kind of an active part of the Faustian exchange. There’s still a wider conspiracy around her, and she’s being made to feel complicit in her own assault, which in a sense is even more horrifying.”

