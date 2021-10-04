Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom Star Patrick Wilson Pitches the Perfect Conjuring Crossover to James Gunn

Who wants a crossover between an old Marvel Comics-owned Casper knockoff and The Conjuring? Well, it sounds like a hilariously inappropriate idea, which is why it’s perfect for James Gunn, and after a short Twitter exchange, it seems like The Conjuring and Watchmen star Patrick Wilson has the perfect pitch for it. This all spun out of fans speculating what surprising new Marvel character Gunn will introduce to the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The name of Homer the Happy Ghost came up, and the jokes flowed naturally from there.

Gunn, who shared a tweet that included a shot of a character called Spencer the Spook taking the shape of a tent, said that the character was one of a number of Casper the Friendly Ghost imitators on the market at the time, and suggested that he would love to see Wilson and Vera Farmiga mistaking a ghost for a tent in an upcoming Conjuring installment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Now hang on, let me…pitch you a tent idea.(You’re welcome),” Wilson tweeted. “A KOA [campground] somewheres…Ed & Lorraine in a 70’s camper. Shenanigans ensue in a neighboring site. (Enter Crying Tent Ghost)… the Camper runs to the Warrens for help. The Camper? Orm.”

You can see Gunn’s response below.

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1444870693125074945?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

At a minimum, you have to admire Wilson’s ambition, adding an Aquaman crossover into the mix as well. The rights to all that could get a bit complicated, but if there’s anybody who could make it work, it’s probably Gunn, who managed to make entertaining movies about properties as diverse as Scooby-Doo, The Suicide Squad, and Guardians of the Galaxy. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like he’s on board quite yet. Maybe we need to get the Peacemaker Twitter account on the job of convincing him.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Game of Thrones alum Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in an unknown role, while Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman.

Are you excited to see Karshon debut in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives in theaters on December 16, 2022.