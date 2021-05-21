Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder Reveals Alternate Poster

✖

It's a big day for Army of the Dead on Twitter! The Zack Snyder zombie movie is hitting Netflix later this month and it's a trending topic today thanks to fans of the director. In honor of the movie's online hype, Snyder took to Twitter to share a new poster for the film. We've already seen some awesome posters, including a slew of characters ones, but the latest is another epic group shot of the cast which is led by Dave Bautista.

"Seems like a good day to drop this #ArmyOfTheDead alternate poster," Snyder wrote. You can check out the poster in the tweet below:

A prequel to Army of the Dead already began production last fall and Snyder confirmed last month that the title would be Army of Thieves. It was also reported by CBR that the director is open to making a sequel.

"Well, absolutely," Snyder said when asked if he's interested in making a sequel. "But can I, I don't think I'm allowed to say that. I don't think that's, like, a thing. They like, you know, that's like, but suffice it to say that, yes, I am very excited. If it were possible, or if anyone was interested in it to continue the adventures of this world will be fun. So no, man, zombie oyster. These oysters can become zombies."

"It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it's genre-on-genre in a great way," Snyder previously told Entertainment Weekly. "So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It's going to surprise people that there's a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters."

"With Dawn [of the Dead], we made a zombie movie but tried to do it all the way with all of those tropes of the genre," the director added. "That was so fun, so I started to think of what were other genres that story didn't have room for. It's this tone where you have fun with the genre but you don't make fun of the genre — it's a fine line."

In addition to Bautista, Army of the Dead is set to star Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Kick-Ass 2), Omari Hardwick (Power, Kick-Ass), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage), Ana De La Reguera (Cowboys and Aliens, Narcos), Huma Qureshi (Viceroy's House, Gangs of Wasseypur), Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, Deadwood), Raúl Castillo (Seven Seconds, Looking), Nora Arnezeder (Mozart in the Jungle, Origin), Matthias Schweighöfer (You Are Wanted, The Most Beautiful Day), Samantha Win (Arrow, Wonder Woman) and Rich Cetrone (300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

Army of the Dead is expected to hit Netflix on May 21st.