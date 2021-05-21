Army of the Dead Character Posters Released by Zack Snyder and Netflix

This May, director Zack Snyder is bringing the chaos of the undead to Netflix. Army of the Dead, the first zombie film from Snyder since Dawn of the Dead, is set to be one of Netflix's biggest movies of the year. Starring Guardians of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista, Army of the Dead sees a group of mercenaries head into a zombie-overridden Las Vegas to rob a vault beneath a group of casinos.

Fans have been looking forward to Army of the Dead since it was announced, and Netflix is really ramping up the advertising as the film's release gets close. On Thursday, Snyder and Netflix released a slew of new character posters focusing on all of the different faces from the film.

Each of the film's 12 main characters, including the zombie king Zeus, have gotten their own poster, with the bright neon lights of Las Vegas as a backdrop.

You can take a look at each of the new character posters below!