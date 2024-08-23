Jenna Ortega Met Michael Keaton for the First Time in Full Beetlejuice Makeup

In a few weeks Warner Bros. will release the highly anticipated sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988’s Beetlejuice starring Winona Ryder as the forever iconic Lydia Deetz and Michael Keaton as the one and only Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Bettlejuice. The “Ghost with the Most” is projected to have a dominant opening weekend when they dance into theaters on September 6th, and it may even become one of the biggest September releases ever. The pop culture hit will introduce a whole new generation of fans to the franchise which is clearly something Warner Bros. is anticipating with the plethora of merchandise — more than usual — heading into the spooky season.

“He came up behind me, I was getting a hair and makeup test, and I got a tap on the shoulder. I turned around and it was just a jumpscare, for sure,” Ortega said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “He was like, ‘Oh hey, I’m Michael,’ and he had, you know, mold peeling off his face and I played it cool. And then it was cool until I met him for a second time out of hair and makeup because I forgot that I had already met him.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The movie previously confirmed that it would be set around the death of Charles Deetz who was played by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Jones. This time around, the film will meet Jenna Ortega (Netflix’s Wednesday) who plays Lydia’s rebellious teenage daughter Astrid. The Deetz have returned to Winter River but things go awry once Astrid starts poking around.

Per the synopsis, “Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his own brand of mayhem.”

Alongside Ortega, Ryder and Keaton, Catherine O’Hara is set to reprise her role as Charles’ wife Delia Deetz. Monica Belluci is starring as Beetlejuice’s wife while Willem Dafoe will play ghost detective Wolf Jackson. Danny Devito will also appear, although it seems like it’ll be some sort of cameo.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice coming to theaters on September 6th.