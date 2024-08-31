Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Stars Reveal the Most Tim Burton-Thing About the Sequel’s Set

Tim Burton is a beloved director known for helming iconic films such as Batman, Batman Returns, Edward Scissorhands, Big Fish, and much more. One of the director’s most famous films is the 1988 classic and Oscar-winner, Beetlejuice. There had been rumors of a sequel for years, and the follow-up’s time has finally come. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival this week, and the first reactions to the movie have been extremely positive. ComicBook recently talked to some of the film’s cast, including Jenna Ortega and Catherina O’Hara. During the interview, the duo revealed the most Burton-thing about the film’s set.

“The whole environment,” O’Hara replied when asked about the “most Tim Burton thing” on set. “It starts with his drawings … the lopsided floors and walls and the just beautiful images and the live puppetry and great effects, in-camera effects … He just gives you as much of the final visuals as you can get on a set.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yeah, that’s incredibly informative,” Ortega explained. “When actors describe putting on good wardrobe and hair and makeup and they feel themselves start to change the way they move. It’s so informative. And it’s so rare that you’re able to reflect on or get inspired by the scene, the scenery that’s going on around you. So I think that that was, ‘Oh okay, I have a little bit of a better idea where I am now,’ which is great.”

“He’s a really good, playful boss too,” O’Hara added. “He makes it feel like it’s, ‘Oooh what about this?’ Because he is saying that and he’s saying, ‘What do you think too?’”

“Very spontaneous,” Ortega continued. “Really spontaneous and creative,” O’Hara agreed. “He really keeps you on your toes.”

You can watch our interview with Ortega and O’Hara at the top of the page.

What Is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice About?

Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

You can read the official synopsis for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice here: “Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.”

“Beetlejuice is the most f*ckin’ fun you can have working,” Keaton previously shared with Empire. “It’s so fun, it’s so great. And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie … There’s a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line – I want people to know this because I love it – tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move.”

Keaton added, “[Burton] and I were talking about it years and years ago, never telling anybody. I said, ‘If it happens, first of all, we’ve both said we’re doing it many times. We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time. Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff like people creating things with their hands and building something. F*ckin’ great. It’s the most fun I’ve had working on a movie in I can’t tell you how long.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is scheduled to debut in theaters on September 6th.