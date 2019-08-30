Happy Death Day Director’s New Blumhouse Project Is a Body-Swapping Thriller Starring Vince Vaughn

After making quite an impact with the Happy Death Day franchise, Christopher Landon‘s next Blumhouse film is beginning to fall into place. Collider recently confirmed details surrounding Landon’s currently-untitled new film, which is described as body-swapping horror movie similar to Freaky Friday. The film is expected to star Vince Vaughn and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu star Kathryn Newton.

Discussing Film previously reported that the project will “focus on a killer who wreaks havoc in a small town”. Variety has since corroborated that information, revealing that the film follows a teenager (Newton) who, after swapping bodies with a deranged serial killer (Vaughn), discovers she has less than 24 hours before the change becomes permanent.

Vaughn has a storied filmography that most recently includes The Internship, True Detective, and F Is For Family. Newton is also known for her roles in Big Little Lies, Blockers, and Netflix’s The Society.

Filming on the project is expected to begin in October, with Jason Blum set to produce. Landon has co-written the script with Michael Kennedy.

After the smash success of the Happy Death Day franchise, it will certainly be interesting to see what aspects of the horror genre Landon deals with next.

“I can’t get into specifics at all, which I would love nothing more than to do,” Landon told ComicBook.com of the film earlier this year. “But I can say that, this is so vague, but I am so excited to go make this movie. It’s one of those movies that you sort of go, ‘Wait, why hasn’t that been done before?’ That’s really been the line that we’ve gotten the most when the script has gone out, as we’ve been casting and getting our crew assembled. That’s been the thing I’ve heard over and over again. ‘Wait, wait, they haven’t done this yet?’ And I’m like, ‘Nope.’”

“So it’s really cool.” Landon added. “It’s a really fun movie. I hope people love it. I’m very excited to work with [producer] Jason [Blum] again. It’s a really good home for a filmmaker. I get to really do what I want to do and that’s rare in this business. I’m excited. There will be more details coming soon. I know that. I feel like at some point Universal is going to make some kind of an announcement, I just can’t say anything yet.”

