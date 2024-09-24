Peacock and Blumhouse Partner for Immersive Horror Experience at Iconic Stanley Hotel

There's few horror stories as beloved and frightening as Stephen King's The Shining, and Peacock and Blumhouse Productions are partnering for an all-new experience that pays its respects to that horror story's origins. King famously wrote his The Shining after a visit he paid to The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado at a time when the hotel was largely empty, and was inspired by the numerous ghostly stories he heard about the locale. In October, fans will be able to immerse themselves in a two-day adventure at the iconic hotel, which includes themed rooms, screenings, and more. You can head to The Stanley Hotel's website now to book your stay ahead of the event's launch on October 18th.

Per press release, "Horror fans will have a new place to rest their head this October – the Peacock 'OVERNIGHTMARE' at The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, the famously eerie landmark. In partnership with Blumhouse, Peacock will take over The Lodge at The Stanley Hotel, from Friday, October 18th – Sunday, October 20th, where rooms will be themed to one of four Blumhouse films – Insidious, The Purge, Happy Death Day, and Freaky."

"The thrilling experience starts immediately at check-in, where guests will be greeted by a conci-scare-ge and will continue throughout the weekend with encounters of various characters and frights throughout the space, including the Teacup Room, a spooky salon that will take guests inside the world of the new thriller series produced by James Wan's Atomic Monster exclusively on Peacock, and the Blumhouse Bar, a haven for horror fans to have a sip and a scare, and play the company's upcoming video game, Fear the Spotlight.

"Come sundown, things will quite literally go bump in the night. Each evening will feature an after-dark experience as guests are pulled from their rooms for one of four personalized, fully immersive activations, inspired by each of the Blumhouse films and featuring interactive characters, narratives, and scares. Experiences will be geared toward different horror levels to allow guests to face their fears no matter their terror threshold -- from Freaky and Happy Death Day for those who want just a taste of the terrifying, to Insidious and The Purge for a full nightmare experience.

"As an added treat (no tricks), guests will also be invited to two nights of screenings, including episodes of the Peacock series Teacup from James Wan's Atomic Monster, which premieres Thursday, October 10th. Those who are brave enough can boo-k their stay at The Stanley Hotel's website. The weekend package includes a two-night stay in a double occupancy room in The Lodge, an interactive Scare Experience, a complimentary welcome dinner, $100 credit toward breakfast or lunch at Brunch & Co., nightly screenings, and two drink vouchers for the Blumhouse Bar per guest.

"Those who prefer scares from the comfort of home can find some of the best of Blumhouse streaming on Peacock now, like Insidious, Happy Death Day, Halloween Kills, and Get Out, with more coming on October 1st, including The Purge franchise and Freaky. Plus, new episodes of Peacock original series Teacup will drop weekly through Halloween after its debut on October 10th. From 'Freaky Franchises' to 'Horror 101' collections, the full Peacock Halloween offering includes more than 150 titles to help you Face Your Fears. Don't worry, no one will know if you keep the lights on."

The OVERNIGHTMARE experience kicks off on October 18th.

