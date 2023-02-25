Blumhouse's They Listen Adds Wednesday's Riki Lindhome

Back in December, it was announced that the studio behind big horror films such as Paranormal Activity, Insidious, The Purge, Get Out, Happy Death Day, The Black Phone, and much more was working on a new project. Blumhouse's They Listen is set to star John Cho and Katherine Waterston and will be directed by Chris Weitz who is best known for helming About a Boy, The Golden Compass, and The Twilight Saga: New Moon. This week, The Hollywood Reporter revealed the film has now added Riki Lindhome to the cast. In addition to being known for the comedy folk duo Garfunkel and Oates, Lindhome was also recently seen in Rian Johnson's Knives Out and Netflix's Wednesday.

Currently, it is unknown who Lindhome will be playing in They Listen, but she is joined by Lukita Maxwell (Shrinking) and Greg Hill (Sneaky Pete). This isn't Lindhome's first foray into horror. One of the actor's first roles was appearing in an episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and she also played Sadie in The Last House of the Left (2009) and appeared in the horror comedy Hell Baby as well as The Wolf of Snow Hollow and, of course, Wednesday.

They Listen is set for a theatrical release in August of next year. The film marks the eleventh collaboration between Cho and Weitz who originally worked together on American Pie. For now, the plot of They Listen is unknown, but the movie is expected to be filmed in Los Angeles. Jason Blum, Chris Weitz, and Andrew Miano are producing the project while Bea Sequeira, Dan Balgoyen, Britta Rowings, and Paul Davis are serving as executive producers.

Why Did Bluhouse Merge With Atomic Monster?

Last year, it was announced that Blumhouse would be merging with James Wan's Atomic Monster.

"I don't have one idea to turn into a horror movie," Jason Blum told The New York Times. "Not one. I built a business by recognizing great ideas from other people." Wan added, "I have so many ideas – so many ideas – more than I can handle by myself...It really allows me a bigger canvas to paint on, if you will. Universal is very supportive of filmmakers and brilliant at marketing. To have partners that trust you, that believe in you, that goes a long way." The outlet added that Wan has ambitions to expand their partnership beyond horror films and extend into horror video games plus "podcasts, live events and perhaps merchandise."

