Riverdale Creator’s Brides of Dracula-Inspired TV Series Gets Pilot Order

Between Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Greg Berlanti have brought quite a lot of spooky and binge-worthy dramas onto television. With a slew of other fan-favorite projects under their belt, it looks like they will soon be drawing inspiration from one iconic monster. During ABC’s day at the Television Critics Association press tour (via The Hollywood Reporter), it was announced that the network has officially ordered a pilot for The Brides, a Dracula-inspired project from Aguirre-Sacasa and Berlanti. The project has been in development since 2015, when NBC originally gave it a script order. Aguirre-Sacasa is set to write the project’s new script, and will executive produce alongside Berlanti and Sara Schechter.

The Brides is described as “a sexy contemporary reimagining of Dracula“, which will center on a trio of female leads and include strong horror elements. The project is being hailed as “a vampire soap about empowered, immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy — and their nontraditional family”. While this is essentially the same pitch from when the project was at NBC, the new approach will reportedly lean “stronger into horror and sexuality as it reimagines the classic vampire characters”.

The Brides is a co-production between ABC Studios and Warner Bros. Television, the latter of which has overall deals with Aguirre-Sacasa and Berlanti. Maggie Kiley, who previously worked on Riverdale, Katy Keene, and American Horror Story, will direct the pilot episode.

If The Brides comes to fruition, it would potentially help Berlanti have a scripted series on four out of the five main broadcast networks. In addition to producing a litany of shows on The CW, the producer also is involved with Fox’s Prodigal Son and CBS’ God Friended Me.

This is the second monster-inspired project that Aguirre-Sacasa has in the works, as he also received a pilot order from HBO Max for The Shelley Society. Inspired by the iconic Frankenstein author, the series would be a “Victorian X-Files“, and would follow “young author Mary Shelley leads a band of Romantic outlaws—among them, her lovers Percy and Lord Byron—against all manner of supernatural threats and monsters…including Frankenstein author Shelley’s own iconic Creature.”

