Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Celebrates Part 3 Release With New Poster

Fans have been patiently waiting these last nine months for new episodes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and now that Part Three is streaming on Netflix, the streaming service celebrated by unleashing an all-new poster. Ahead of the release of these latest episodes, the streaming service only teased some of the adventures in store for the characters, but now that fans have had the opportunity to check out the trials and tribulations of teen witch Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), they’re fully embracing her quest to become the Queen of Hell and sit upon its frightening throne. Check out the new poster below.

Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…

This new poster pairs well with another poster that was released for the series, which saw Sabrina enjoying mortal activities and featured the tagline, “Cheerleader by Day.”

These posters fall in line with creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa‘s plans for the series since its inception.

“I think we are always thinking about what happens next with the characters,” Aguirre-Sacasa admitted to ComicBook.com of developing the series. “Or where do we go next? For me, I would think about what’s at the core of a character. And I think for Sabrina, to need what’s at the heart of her character, is her duality. And we explored that in Part One with Sabrina. Really trying to hold onto her humanity and her mortal friends. And then in Part Two, we explored her witchy side and went a little bit into embracing and exploring that. And for Part Three, when we were talking about it, it felt like, ‘Oh, it would be really good if Sabrina got in deeper both in the mortal world and in the horror infernal world.’”

He continued, “So we very early on landed on the idea of a cheerleader by day, queen of Hell by night. And I love pagan horror and folk horror like The Wicker Man or, even more recently, the movie Midsommar. That was always the kind of horror that I wanted to get to play with and infuse into Part Three. There was an evolution that always happens, but a lot of the stuff that we set out to explore, we explored even from the early days. We knew that we wanted Sabrina to be in the cheerleading uniform. We knew we wanted her to be on the throne of Hell. And so that was something that we talked about.”

Part Three of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is now streaming on Netflix.

