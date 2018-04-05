Horror

The Internet Reacts to First Look at Netflix’s ‘Sabrina’

While Netflix’s adaptation of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina won’t be coming out anytime soon, it’s safe to say that the unofficial first look is hitting the mark.

Riverdale and Sabrina showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently shared a paparazzi photo from the show’s set, which shows stars Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) and Ross Lynch (Harvey Kinkle) walking down the street. You can check it out below.

Fans had been wondering how exactly this horror-infused Riverdale spinoff would come together, considering the love for both the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comics and the original Sabrina the Teenage Witch television series.

So as you’d expect, the Internet has been pretty vocal about the set photos, voicing their excitement in plenty of ways on Twitter. Some are already shipping the pair of star-crossed lovers, while others have pointed out the aesthetic similarities between Harvey and Riverdale‘s Jughead Jones. Here’s a round-up of some of those tweets about the first look at Sabrina.

