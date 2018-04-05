The Internet Reacts to First Look at Netflix’s ‘Sabrina’

While Netflix’s adaptation of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina won’t be coming out anytime soon, it’s safe to say that the unofficial first look is hitting the mark.
Riverdale and Sabrina showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently shared a paparazzi photo from the show’s set, which shows stars Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) and Ross Lynch (Harvey Kinkle) walking down the street. You can check it out below.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Well, it’s out there. A 1st look at Harvey and Sabrina from the “Chilling Adventures of #Sabrina.” ADORBS, right? pic.twitter.com/9n8cznpv2c— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 4, 2018
Fans had been wondering how exactly this horror-infused Riverdale spinoff would come together, considering the love for both the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comics and the original Sabrina the Teenage Witch television series.
So as you’d expect, the Internet has been pretty vocal about the set photos, voicing their excitement in plenty of ways on Twitter. Some are already shipping the pair of star-crossed lovers, while others have pointed out the aesthetic similarities between Harvey and Riverdale‘s Jughead Jones. Here’s a round-up of some of those tweets about the first look at Sabrina.
@sweetestyj
O.M.G HARVEY KINKLE HAS BEEN UPGRADED!!! Having such a teenager “heartthrob crush” moment!! https://t.co/4IPe7VcJEO— Sarah Lee (@sweetestyj) April 4, 2018
@Hollysaysrawrr
Did you steal his jacket from the Riverdale costume department?— Hols (@Hollysaysrawrr) April 4, 2018
@NVGhost005
Unless #Sabrina rolls out with a crapshow of a pilot, this is going to be an INSTANT HIT for @Netflix. https://t.co/YlPYRQTDWx— D’Enise Arabella Daenerys Stormborne (@NVGhost005) April 4, 2018
@NancyRiverDrew
Souphead? ? #Riverdale #Sabrina https://t.co/EK7uXd3RKl— Betty Nancy Drew Cooper ? (@NancyRiverDrew) April 4, 2018
@VioletLilikoi
LOVE the way this looks so far! This looks really spot on atm! ? #Sabrina https://t.co/GrygWU1ciN— Sƚҽρԋαɳιҽ ?? (@VioletLilikoi) April 5, 2018
@pariyost
ross lynch with dark hair has me SHOOK— pari yost (@pariyost) April 4, 2018
@MidnightsDarlin
WOW ? in love with this casting!!! #Sabrina #TheChillingAdventuresofSabrina #riverdale https://t.co/hw9Ev3aYJM— Samantha Strange ?? (@MidnightsDarlin) April 5, 2018
@bsytles
I feel like ill be shipping them already #Sabrina https://t.co/e5pqDH2mQO— b (@bsytles) April 5, 2018
@JessieSketches
anyone who thinks jughead popularized fleece and denim has never been to canada— O’Mordha?? (@JessieSketches) April 4, 2018
@annagrace_j
I’m not angry, I’m just disappointed that I’m not playing the lead role of Sabrina the teenage witch https://t.co/YNaohm7mey— splenda daddy (@annagrace_j) April 4, 2018