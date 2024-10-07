Chucky and Tiffany Funko Pops Get Bloody

(Photo: Bride of Chucky Funko Pops )

The Chucky TV series may have been cancelled, but the Funko Pops live on. With Halloween right around the corner, two new Bride of Chucky Funko Pops of Chucky and Tiffany were released today, and they're delightfully bloody. What's more, they're Entertainment Earth exclusives that you can only pre-order right here while they last. Note that U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders over $99 (flat $7.95 shipping fee otherwise). All orders include a mint condition guarantee. Inside that link you'll also find the original (but boringly bloodless) common figure variants.

Keep in mind that Funko recently released a Movie Moment Pop figure from the 1988 Bride of Chucky film. It features Chucky proposing to Tiffany on a blood-stained checkered floor base with a fireplace in the background. It's a Spirit Halloween exclusive that you can order right here for $39.99. You can keep tabs on all of the latest Funko Pop releases right here.

What's Next For Chucky?

Chucky has been cancelled after its fourth season. But series creator Don Mancini has already revealed he's writing the script for the next Chucky movie. So what plot threads are left on the table for the franchise to work with? Not only are Chucky and Tiffany back in their doll bodies and reunited, but they're both apparently eager to reunite with GG, their child from Seed of Chucky that was last seen in Chucky season 2. Add on to that the fact that the show's three leads are ALSO in doll bodies and you have a very hilarious cliffhanger that Don Mancini will have to wiggle his way out of. Plus there's also the fact that the President of the United States is dead and Chucky nuked the North Pole. Then again, there's still a small chance that the Chucky series could be picked up by another network:

"I have been on the phone with Don [Mancini, creator of Chucky]," Fiona Dourif said (via Bloody Disgusting). "It was a surprise that we got canceled. It was released last night. At this point, what we're hoping to do and what should be done and would be normal for a show as successful as Chucky's been – because the ratings were solidly good and reviewed extremely well; the numbers were great at Peacock – is that it would be marketed to other networks....The extent that there could be pressure on the powers that be to have that happen, I think that everybody who is involved in making the show would appreciate that. There's no reason on earth why it shouldn't be marketed to other networks."

Where is Chucky streaming?

The first two seasons of Chucky are available for streaming on two different platforms, both Peacock and Shudder. All sixteen episodes of the series, including both seasons 1 and 2, can be streamed on each of these services. Chucky season 3 is currently only available on Peacock.