Halloween Kills Star Jamie Lee Curtis Hosting Virtual Halloween Parade

✖

Halloween Kills was one of the many movies delayed due to the pandemic and while we missed out on the movie this month, we've still be treated to a lot of great Halloween content. Yesterday saw the release of a new teaser for Halloween Kills, which featured the return of some characters from the original 1978 film and a look at Michael Myers' burned mask. Franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis also did an interview with Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show and not only talked about Halloween Kills, but shared a bit of information about its 2022 follow-up, Halloween Ends. Well, Curtis' fun isn't stopping there. The actor is also hosting a virtual Halloween parade!

"STILL TIME TO JOIN THE PARADE! Easy to follow instructions! HAPPY HALL🎃WEEN," Curtis wrote online. You can check out the guidelines for Jamie Lee Curtis' 1st Annual (Virtual) Halloween Parade in her Instagram post below:

Despite the fact that Halloween the holiday can't happen as normal this year, some celebrities are still trying to have their fun. In addition to Curtis' online parade, we've seen some celebrities rocking costumes like Halsey as Emily from Tim Burton's Corpse Bride and Kim Kardashian as Tiger King's Carole Baskin. We've also seen some big names get in the spirit with pumpkins, for example, Star Wars' legend Mark Hamill shared a photo of himself with a Death Star pumpkin. Are you going to dress up this year despite the limitations? Tell us your costume plans in the comments!

As for Halloween Kills, producer Jason Blum recently told Forbes that fans will be seeing the movie next year no matter what. Curtis also commented on the delay earlier this year:

"I am as disappointed as you are. Mostly because the movie David [Gordon Green] has created from the characters that John [Carpenter] and Debra [Hill] created is a masterpiece. Prescient and powerful. I promise you it will be worth the wait." Curtis wrote.

Halloween Kills is now scheduled to be released on October 15th, 2021, and Halloween Ends is scheduled for October 14th, 2022. In the meantime, you can rent or buy any of the other 11 Halloween movies on various streaming sites.