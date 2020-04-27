Destination Fear Unearths Sanatorium Terror in Season Premiere Clip (Exclusive)

The Season Two premiere of Destination Fear debuts on the Travel Channel later this week, taking our team to the Nopeming Sanatorium in Duluth, Minnesota, with the above exclusive clip hinting at the horrors the investigators encounter. As with all episodes of the series, the team won't merely investigate the location and then retreat to the safety of a nearby hotel, but will instead subject themselves to endless torment from restless spirits as they spend the night in the paranormal hotspot. Check out the exclusive clip from the Season Two premiere of Destination Fear above and tune in to the premiere on Wednesday, April 29th at 10 p.m. ET on the Travel Channel.

Brother and sister duo, Dakota Laden and Chelsea Laden, and best friend Tanner Wiseman, along with camera operator Alex Schroeder, confront their fears once again, as they pile into their RV and hit the road on a nail-biting cross-country journey to pursue paranormal evidence, spending the night inside America’s most haunted abandoned buildings over six hour-long episodes."

“Our last road trip was extremely intense, and it took a major toll on us – mentally and physically,” Dakota Laden shared in a statement about the new season. “We had to really think about how much more we could handle – even Alex, who has been critical in capturing all of the action as our cameraman. But curiosity got the best of us. Our ability to withstand fear will be tested like never before.”

In the season premiere, Dakota surprises Chelsea and Tanner by taking them back to where it all began: Nopeming Sanatorium in Duluth, Minnesota, a frightening location that loomed menacingly near their childhood homes. Dakota has been itching to investigate this 118-year-old building for years, but never had the courage to set foot inside. The site of 1,500 deaths, Nopeming’s history runs rampant with murder, suicide and sinister spirits. Now, the team will finally confront their childhood fears as they explore and spend the night inside one of Minnesota’s most paranormally active locations. What happens to the group during their overnight is an experience they will never forget, replete with poltergeist activity and a chilling encounter with the disturbed spirit of a former maintenance man.

Along their journey the team will make stops at the Yorktown Memorial Hospital in Yorktown, Texas; Old Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge, Montana; Hill View Manor in New Castle, Pennsylvania; Cambria County Jail in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania; and the Sheboygan County Insane Asylum in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, where they will be the first paranormal team to spend the night inside a building that has never before been investigated on television.

Check out the season premiere of Destination Fear on Wednesday, April 29th at 10 p.m. ET.

