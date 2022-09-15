The Haunted Mansion Release Date Delayed by Disney





The Haunted Mansion has a brand new release date from Disney. This afternoon, the company announced that fans could anticipate the spooky ride pulling into theaters August 11, 2023. That's a few months later than expected, but it could get an added boost being closer to Halloween. Needless to say, Disney is proud of the project and made viewers aware of that fact at D23. Jared Leto, Jamie Lee Curtis and plenty of other stars rode onto the stage in carts just like the Disney Parks attractions. It was a wild sight for the fans in attendance and the people watching at home on social media. But, the movie barrels forward. It seems like yearly Halloween projects could be a thing going forward with Hocus Pocus 2 this year, Haunted Mansion next year, and Tower of Terror waiting in the wings.

Those looking for more Haunted Mansion fun can rest easy. Disney+ has a version of this tale starring The Muppets that debuted last year. Check out the synopsis right here.

"The Great Gonzo – world famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all. But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion. Inspired by all four of the iconic Disney Haunted Mansion attractions located across the globe at various Disney Parks, the "Muppets Haunted Mansion" includes many hidden easter eggs for Disney fans and "Muppet-ized" sets and props that help immerse viewers in the storytelling experience. This marks the Muppets' first-ever Halloween special and features three new original songs, "Rest In Peace," "Life Hereafter" and "Tie The Knot Tango", a star-studded Muppets cast, celebrity cameos, and spooky fun for families to enjoy together."

Disney also has a description for the iconic ride the new movie is based on: "The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous realm of an eerie haunted estate, home to ghosts, ghouls and supernatural surprises. Glide past a casket-filled conservatory, Madame Leota's chilling séance room and a ghostly graveyard of singing specters as you attempt to find your way out. Beware of hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may follow you home. Happy haunting!"

