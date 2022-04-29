Fall of the House of Usher Finds New Star Following Frank Langella Firing

✖

Actor Frank Langella was let go from the upcoming Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher after an investigation revealed he was "involved in unacceptable conduct on set," with Deadline confirming that frequent Mike Flanagan collaborator Bruce Greenwood would be taking over the role of Roderick Usher. What complicated matters is that the project is halfway through production, requiring Langella's previously filmed scenes be re-shot with Greenwood in the new role. The series doesn't currently have a release date, though with its roots in the world of horror, some fans surely hoped it could premiere in time for Halloween, though these recent delays will likely complicate that possibility.

Greenwood previously collaborated with Flanagan for films like Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep, as well as in The Haunting of HIll House TV series.

GoodReads details that Edgar Allen Poe's The Fall of the House of Usher "recounts the terrible events that befall the last remaining members of the once-illustrious Usher clan before it is -- quite literally -- rent asunder. With amazing economy, Poe plunges the reader into a state of deliciously agonizing suspense. It's a must-read for fans of the golden era of horror writing."

Other cast members include Carla Gugino, Carl Lumbly, Mary McDonnell, Mark Hamill, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Annabeth Gish, Igby Rigney, and Robert Longstreet.

The initial reports of the investigation from TMZ detail that "a source close to production tells us the 84-year-old actor allegedly made an inappropriate joke that was sexual in nature. Our sources also say in the context of his performance, possibly during rehearsal, he touched the leg of a female costar, and further drew attention to the action when he jokingly said something like 'Did you like that?'"

The new series is another highly anticipated project from Flanagan, who has not only delivered audiences a number of his own compelling stories, but also has adapted beloved horror authors.

"This miniseries is a modern remix of some of the most iconic works of Edgar Allan Poe," Flanagan shared on Twitter last year. "This miniseries is unique for Intrepid, we've never done anything quite like this before. I'm so grateful to be working with my long-time collaborator Michael Fimognari, who will be directing four of the eight episodes, and my producing partner and executive producer Trevor Macy. We'll see you on the other side. In the meantime, dim the lights, light a fire, and just imagine a deep voice in the dark, quietly intoning... 'Once upon a midnight dreary...'"

