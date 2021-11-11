Ghostbusters: Afterlife Delayed to November 19

✖

Earlier this week, a tweet from the official account for Ghostbusters: Afterlife confirmed the movie would still be hitting theaters in November. However, it appears the upcoming movie will have a slight date change. The long-awaited film has been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic, but the latest switch isn't too big of a change. The film has moved from November 11th to November 19th, taking the spot of Top Gun: Maverick, which was just delayed again until 2022.

As the pandemic continues to cause release date changes, some movies are sticking to their release schedule while others are currently up in the air. There are also some movies that are waiting to see the results of the releases that come before. Things seemed to be steady for a while, but as movies continue to underperform, the remainder of 2021 could lead to more release changes. For now, it appears Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be coming out this year.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to star Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Bokeem Woodbine, Celeste O’Connor, and Logan Kim. The movie is also expected to see the return of classic cast members such as Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, and Bill Murray, all seemingly playing their original characters from the 1980s classics.

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom (Coon) and her two kids (Wolfhard, Grace) arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

"Jason [Reitman] is the perfect inheritor of the legacy as a writer, storyteller, and director," Aykroyd recently told Cigar Aficionado. "His vision derives seamlessly, respectfully, and honestly from the original films. Can't wait to see the lines around the multiplex."

"I think he’s really got something. It was hard. It was really hard. That's why I think it’s gonna be good. We were just in it for a little while, but it was physically painful," Murray previously said about the project. "Wearing those packs is extremely uncomfortable. We had batteries the size of batteries. They now have batteries the size of earrings. It's still a really heavy thing to wear, all the time.

