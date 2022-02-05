Goosebumps Fans are Worried Disney+ Will Water Down the Series

This week brought official confirmation that live-action Goosebumps TV series is officially in the works and the new show will premiere on Disney+. News of the TV show, based on R.L. Stine’s classic children’s book series, has drawn some panicked reactions from fans that perhaps the House of Mouse will tone down the show, which again is based on books written for children. Disney+ will collaborate with Sony Pictures Television Studios on the series, giving it a 10-episode order for its first season. The series will be written and executive produced by Nick Stoller and Goosebumps movie director Rob Letterman, with Letterman also directing the first episode
“Goosebumps has been keeping kids and families on the edge of their seats for nearly 30 years and we’re very excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Neal H. Moritz to bring the enduring brand to life in a fresh new way for today’s generation,” Iole Lucchese, Scholastic Entertainment President and Chief Strategy Officer, shared in a statement as part of the original announcement back in 2020. “From the world-famous book series to a full-scale licensing program and even live-action movies starring Jack Black, Goosebumps remains wildly popular and we look forward to presenting new adventures to give fans even more Goosebumps.”
A description for the series reads that it will follow: “A group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together – thanks to an in spite of their friendships, rivalries, and pasts with each other – in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.”
