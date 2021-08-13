Halloween 2021 Ugly Sweaters Launch for Friday the 13th

Halloween hit the ground running at the halfway point in May, and it hasn't slowed up since. With the official event right around the corner (and today being Friday the 13th), HalloweenCostumes.com has debuted their ugly sweater lineup for 2021. This year, the lineup includes designs that feature everything from horror icons like Annabelle and The Nun from The Conjuring franchise, and Pennywise from It, to more family-friendly fare like Scooby-Doo and Trick-or-Sweet Bear from the Care Bears.

In addition to the pop culture Halloween sweaters, there are also be some standard spooky designs that include a plague doctor, an astrology chart, a pastel number with black cats and witch hats, the headless horseman and, of course, the pumpkin spice latte sweater of the dammed. The PSL one might be the scariest sweater of them all.

Pre-orders for all of these new sweaters are available here at HalloweenCostumes.com priced at $39.99 - $49.99. Inside that link you'll also find a bunch of sweater designs from previous years along with a handful of face masks. You can take a closer look at all of the new Halloween ugly sweater designs for 2021 in the gallery below.

