Haunting of Hill House Star Victoria Pedretti Returning for The Haunting of Bly Manor

Last year’s The Haunting of Hill House became an unexpected hit for Netflix, as Mike Flanagan‘s adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s novel delivered viewers a compelling blend of both drama and horror. With the story telling the journey of the Crain family, it seemed as though a follow-up season was out of the question, only for Netflix to reveal that the second season would be entitled “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and explore an all-new storyline. Luckily, with the new season shifting gears from the Crains, the first season’s cast can return to play new characters, with Deadline confirming Victoria Pedretti would return to play the governess, Dani.

The new season of the series takes place at Bly mansion, the setting for the Henry James psychological gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which takes place almost entirely at the old country mansion. It is there where two young orphans are looked after by a young governess and by whom most of the story is narrated by.

Pedretti will also be seen in the upcoming season of You as the female lead of the psychological thriller.

The actress might be only the first of the confirmed first season cast to return, but she’s far from the only one who has expressed interest in returning.

“Well, I can’t say anything definitive at this point, other than Mike and I really love collaborating and working together and any opportunity where a schedule allows for us to do that, we will, and I would be honored to,” Gugino shared with The Wrap. “So we’re talking a lot about it and we’ll just see if all schedules allow.”

The pair previously collaborated on Gerald’s Game for Netflix, an adaptation of the Stephen King novel.

“All I can say is I’m very excited for Season Two and to see what Mike does,” Gugino added.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen played another one of the Crain siblings, who joked about his interest in returning but revealed the cost he would pay if he had revealed anything about the show.

“I will get shot if I ever answer that question [laughs],” Jackson-Cohen revealed to The Wrap when asked if he would appear in the second season. “I would love to answer that question.”

He added, “All I can say is that Bly Manor is going to be incredible. It’s a very, very exciting story, from what I’ve heard.”

