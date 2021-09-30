HBO Max Is Losing a Ton of Popular Horror Movies Right Before Halloween

HBO Max is losing some pretty high-profile horror movies before Halloween gets here. In fact, all of these titles are leaving the service after today. So, horror fans might want to schedule some quality time with their screens in the event that they don’t own these films on home video. Fan favorites like The Craft, Jason X, House on Haunted Hill, the first three Scream movies, and both Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboots are all rolling off HBO Max. For those viewers who like a little parody with their horror, the first three films in the Scary Movie franchise are also getting out of dodge as well. It’s a rights conflict that just happened at an inopportune time. WarnerMedia would probably like to have some of these classics at the ready while people begin to binge their favorite spooky content. But, that’s just not possible at the moment. You can check out an entire list down below:

For the younger viewers and their parents, HBO Max is getting in on some of the Scoobtober festivities with Cartoon Network. “Cartoon Network will offer over 17 hours of Scooby-themed programming during Scoobtober. Kids and families can tune in every Sunday beginning October 3rd (9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET) to catch two Warner Bros. Home Entertainment movies from the Scooby-Doo library including Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob and Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!. Warner Bros. Pictures’ Scoob! will also debut on Cartoon Network during its new family destination, ACME Night, Sunday, October 24th (6 p.m. ET).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Are any of your favorite movies leaving the service? Let us know in the comments!

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003

Scream 1, 2, and 3

Scary Movie 1,2, and 3

Primal Fear, 1996

My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009

Murder By Numbers, 2002

Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990

Jason X, 1991

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, 1993

House on Haunted Hill, 1999

From Dusk Till Dawn, 1996

The Devil’s Advocate, 1997

The Craft, 1996