Here Is Every Day & Time You Can Watch Hocus Pocus During Freeform’s 31 Nights Of Halloween

We’re very close to the start of Freeform’s annual 31 Nights of Halloween programming block and it is filled with the perfect amount of seasonal viewing. Marathons of The Simpsons‘ “Treehouse of Horror” episodes will take place throughout the month of October alongside genre classics like Ghostbusters, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Addams Family, Casper, and some surprising new additions to the line-up like Alien, Aliens, Jaws, Jaws 2 and the 2011 remake of Fright Night. Those eager to enjoy the hit ’90s Halloween feature Hocus Pocus will have plenty of opportunities to watch it though. Here’s every time it will air:

  • Friday, October 1 – 9 PM ET
  • Sunday, October 3 – 4:35 PM ET
  • Tuesday, October 5 – 9 PM ET
  • Saturday, October 9 – 7:40 PM ET
  • Sunday, October 10 – 5:30 PM ET
  • Thursday, October 14 – 8:50 PM ET
  • Saturday, October 16 – 7:15 PM ET
  • Sunday, October 17 – 5:10 PM ET
  • Saturday, October 23 – 6:05 PM ET
  • Sunday, October 24 – 8:45 PM ET
  • Thursday, October 28 – 9 PM ET
  • Saturday, October 30 – 8:50 PM ET
  • Sunday, October 31 – 2:35 PM ET & 9:20 PM ET

You can find the full list of 31 Nights of Halloween programming from Freeform below!

Friday, October 1

2:30p/1:30c – Casper (1995)

5p/4c – The Addams Family (1991)

7p/6c – Addams Family Values

9p/8c – Hocus Pocus

Saturday, October 2

7a/6c – The Goonies

9:35a/8:35c – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

12:15p/11:15c – Casper (1995)

2:45p/1:45c – The Addams Family (1991)

4:50p/3:50c – Addams Family Values

6:55p/5:55c – Disney and Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

9p/8c – Disney and Pixar’s Monsters University

11:30p/10:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)

Sunday, October 3

7a/6c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

8:40a/7:40c – Ghostbusters (1984)

11:10a/10:10c – Matilda

1:15p/12:15c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

2:55p/1:55c – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:35p/3:35c – Hocus Pocus

6:45p/5:45c – Maleficent

8:50p/7:50c – Freeform Premiere Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

11:30p/10:30c – The Craft (1996) 

Monday, October 4

12:30p/11:30c – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

1:30p/12:30c – The Goonies

4p/3c – Matilda

6p/5c – The Craft (1996)

8:30p/7:30c – Freeform Premiere Fright Night (2011)

12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Tuesday, October 5

10:30a/9:30c – Matilda

12:30p/11:30c – Casper (1995)

3p/2c – Shrek

5p/4c – Shrek 2

7p/6c – Shrek Forever After

9p/8c – Hocus Pocus

12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Wednesday, October 6

10:30a/9:30c – Casper (1995)

12:30p/11:30c – Shrek

2:30p/1:30c – Shrek 2

4:30p/3:30c – Shrek Forever After

6:30p/5:30c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

8-11p / 7-10c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon 

Thursday, October 7

11:30a/10:30c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

1:30p/12:30c – Halloweentown

3:30p/2:30c – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

6p/5c – Ghostbusters (1984)

8:30p/7:30c – Ghostbusters II

12a/11c – Freeform Premiere Jaws 3

Friday, October 8

10:30a/9:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)

9-11p/8-10c – Family Guy – Halloween Episodes

12a/11c – Frankenweenie (2012)

Saturday, October 9

9:10a/8:10c – Shrek

11:15a/10:15c – Shrek 2

1:20p/12:20c – Shrek Forever After

3:25p/2:25c – Hotel Transylvania 2

5:30p/4:30c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

7:40p/6:40c – Hocus Pocus

9:50p/8:50c – The Addams Family (1991)

11:55p/10:55c – Addams Family Values 

Sunday, October 10

7a/6c – Shrek

9:05a/8:05c – Shrek 2

11:10a/10:10c – Shrek Forever After

1:15p/12:15c – Hotel Transylvania 2

3:20p/2:20c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

5:30p/4:30c – Hocus Pocus

7:40p/6:40c – The Addams Family (1991)

9:45p/8:45c – Addams Family Values

11:50p/10:50c – Casper (1995)

Monday, October 11

11:30a/10:30c – Freeform Premiere Jaws

2:30p/1:30c – Freeform Premiere Jaws 2

5:05p/4:05c – Alien

7:45p/6:45c – Aliens

12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Tuesday, October 12

3p/2c – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

4p/3c – Casper (1995)

6:30p/5:30c – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8p/7c – Mrs. Doubtfire

12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon 

Wednesday, October 13

12:30p/11:30c – Casper (1995)

3p/2c – Halloweentown

5p/4c – Mrs. Doubtfire

8-11p / 7-10c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Thursday, October 14

1p/12c – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

3:30p/2:30c – Hook

6:45p/5:45c – Matilda

8:50p/7:50c – Hocus Pocus

Friday, October 15

11a/10c – Matilda

9-11p / 8-10c – Family Guy – Halloween Episodes

Saturday, October 16

7a/6c – Ghostbusters (1984)

9:30a/8:30c – Ghostbusters II

12p/11c – Mrs. Doubtfire

3:05p/2:05c – Men in Black (1997)

5:15p/4:15c – Freeform Premiere Men in Black II

7:15p/6:15c – Hocus Pocus

9:25p/8:25c – Maleficent

11:30p/10:30c – Freeform Premiere The House with a Clock in Its Walls 

Sunday, October 17

7:30a/6:30c – Mrs. Doubtfire

10:30a/9:30c – Men in Black (1997)

12:40p/11:40c – Men in Black II

2:40p/1:40c – The House with a Clock in Its Walls

5:10p/4:10c – Hocus Pocus

7:20p/6:20c – Hotel Transylvania 2

9:25p/8:25c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

11:35p/10:35c – Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

12:05a/11:05c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Monday, October 18

2p/1c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

4p/3c – Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

4:30p/3:30c – Hotel Transylvania 2

6:30p/5:30c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

8:30p/7:30c – Casper (1995)

12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Tuesday, October 19

12:30p/11:30c – Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

3:40p/2:40c – X-Men: First Class

6:50p/5:50c – Men in Black (1997)

9p/8c – Men in Black II

12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Wednesday, October 20

10:30a/9:30c – X-Men: First Class

1:30p/12:30c – Freeform Premiere Cowboys & Aliens

4p/3c – Men in Black (1997)

6p/5c – Men in Black II

8-11p / 7-10c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Thursday, October21

1p/12c – The Perfect Storm

4p/3c – The Craft (1996)

6:30p/5:30c – Freeform Premiere The Huntsman: Winter’s War

9p/8c – Maleficent

Friday, October22

10:30a/9:30c – The Craft (1996)

9-11p / 8-10c – Family Guy – Halloween Episodes

12a/11c – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Saturday, October23

7a/6c – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

9:30a/8:30c – Casper (1995)

11:50a/10:50c – Shrek

1:55p/12:55c – Shrek 2

4p/3c – Halloweentown

6:05p/5:05c – Hocus Pocus

8:15p/7:15c – Ghostbusters (2016)

11:30p/10:30c – Fright Night (2011)

Sunday, October24

7a/6c – Casper (1995)

9:30a/8:30c – Shrek

11:40a/10:40c – Shrek 2

1:45p/12:45c – Halloweentown

3:50p/2:50c – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:30p/4:30c – Ghostbusters (2016)

8:45p/7:45c – Hocus Pocus

10:55p/9:55c – Mrs. Doubtfire 

Monday, October 25

1p/12c – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

2p/1c – The Goonies

4:30p/3:30c – Scared Shrekless

5p/4c – Shrek

7p/6c – Shrek 2

9p/8c – Shrek Forever After

12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Tuesday, October 26

12p/11c – The Goonies

2:30p/1:30c – Scared Shrekless

3p/2c – Shrek

5p/4c – Shrek 2

7p/6c – Shrek Forever After

9p/8c – Maleficent

12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Wednesday, October 27

1p/12c – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

3:30p/2:30c – Casper (1995)

6p/5c – Matilda

8-11p / 7-10c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Thursday, October 28

11:30a/10:30c – Casper (1995)

2p/1c – Matilda

4p/3c – Ghostbusters (1984)

6:30p/5:30c – The Craft (1996)

9p/8c – Hocus Pocus

12a/11c – Frankenweenie (2012)

Friday, October 29

12:30p/11:30c – Men in Black (1997)

9-11p / 8-10c – Family Guy – Halloween Episodes

12a/11c – Men in Black II

Saturday, October 30

7a/6c – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

8a/7c – Ghostbusters (1984)

10:30a/9:30c – Men in Black (1997)

12:35p/11:35c – Men in Black II

2:35p/1:35c – Goosebumps (2015)

5:05p/4:05c – Freeform Premiere Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

7:10p/6:10c – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:50p/7:50c – Hocus Pocus

11p/10c – Freeform Premiere Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Sunday, October 31

7a/6c – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

10a/9c – Goosebumps (2015)

12:30p/11:30c – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

2:35p/1:35c – Hocus Pocus

4:45p/3:45c – Casper (1995)

7:15p/6:15c – Maleficent

9:20p/8:20c – Hocus Pocus

11:30p/10:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)

