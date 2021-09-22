Here Is Every Day & Time You Can Watch Hocus Pocus During Freeform’s 31 Nights Of Halloween

We’re very close to the start of Freeform’s annual 31 Nights of Halloween programming block and it is filled with the perfect amount of seasonal viewing. Marathons of The Simpsons‘ “Treehouse of Horror” episodes will take place throughout the month of October alongside genre classics like Ghostbusters, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Addams Family, Casper, and some surprising new additions to the line-up like Alien, Aliens, Jaws, Jaws 2 and the 2011 remake of Fright Night. Those eager to enjoy the hit ’90s Halloween feature Hocus Pocus will have plenty of opportunities to watch it though. Here’s every time it will air:

Friday, October 1 – 9 PM ET

Sunday, October 3 – 4:35 PM ET

Tuesday, October 5 – 9 PM ET

Saturday, October 9 – 7:40 PM ET

Sunday, October 10 – 5:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 14 – 8:50 PM ET

Saturday, October 16 – 7:15 PM ET

Sunday, October 17 – 5:10 PM ET

Saturday, October 23 – 6:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 24 – 8:45 PM ET

Thursday, October 28 – 9 PM ET

Saturday, October 30 – 8:50 PM ET

Sunday, October 31 – 2:35 PM ET & 9:20 PM ET

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can find the full list of 31 Nights of Halloween programming from Freeform below!

Friday, October 1

2:30p/1:30c – Casper (1995)



5p/4c – The Addams Family (1991)



7p/6c – Addams Family Values



9p/8c – Hocus Pocus



Saturday, October 2

7a/6c – The Goonies



9:35a/8:35c – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory



12:15p/11:15c – Casper (1995)



2:45p/1:45c – The Addams Family (1991)



4:50p/3:50c – Addams Family Values



6:55p/5:55c – Disney and Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.



9p/8c – Disney and Pixar’s Monsters University



11:30p/10:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)



Sunday, October 3



7a/6c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride



8:40a/7:40c – Ghostbusters (1984)



11:10a/10:10c – Matilda



1:15p/12:15c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride



2:55p/1:55c – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas



4:35p/3:35c – Hocus Pocus



6:45p/5:45c – Maleficent



8:50p/7:50c – Freeform Premiere Maleficent: Mistress of Evil



11:30p/10:30c – The Craft (1996)

Monday, October 4

12:30p/11:30c – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic



1:30p/12:30c – The Goonies



4p/3c – Matilda



6p/5c – The Craft (1996)



8:30p/7:30c – Freeform Premiere Fright Night (2011)



12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon



Tuesday, October 5



10:30a/9:30c – Matilda



12:30p/11:30c – Casper (1995)



3p/2c – Shrek



5p/4c – Shrek 2



7p/6c – Shrek Forever After



9p/8c – Hocus Pocus



12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon



Wednesday, October 6



10:30a/9:30c – Casper (1995)



12:30p/11:30c – Shrek



2:30p/1:30c – Shrek 2



4:30p/3:30c – Shrek Forever After



6:30p/5:30c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride



8-11p / 7-10c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon



12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Thursday, October 7

11:30a/10:30c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride



1:30p/12:30c – Halloweentown



3:30p/2:30c – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory



6p/5c – Ghostbusters (1984)



8:30p/7:30c – Ghostbusters II



12a/11c – Freeform Premiere Jaws 3



Friday, October 8



10:30a/9:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)



9-11p/8-10c – Family Guy – Halloween Episodes



12a/11c – Frankenweenie (2012)



Saturday, October 9



9:10a/8:10c – Shrek



11:15a/10:15c – Shrek 2



1:20p/12:20c – Shrek Forever After



3:25p/2:25c – Hotel Transylvania 2



5:30p/4:30c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation



7:40p/6:40c – Hocus Pocus



9:50p/8:50c – The Addams Family (1991)



11:55p/10:55c – Addams Family Values

Sunday, October 10

7a/6c – Shrek



9:05a/8:05c – Shrek 2



11:10a/10:10c – Shrek Forever After



1:15p/12:15c – Hotel Transylvania 2



3:20p/2:20c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation



5:30p/4:30c – Hocus Pocus



7:40p/6:40c – The Addams Family (1991)



9:45p/8:45c – Addams Family Values



11:50p/10:50c – Casper (1995)



Monday, October 11



11:30a/10:30c – Freeform Premiere Jaws



2:30p/1:30c – Freeform Premiere Jaws 2



5:05p/4:05c – Alien



7:45p/6:45c – Aliens



12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon



Tuesday, October 12



3p/2c – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic



4p/3c – Casper (1995)



6:30p/5:30c – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas



8p/7c – Mrs. Doubtfire



12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Wednesday, October 13

12:30p/11:30c – Casper (1995)



3p/2c – Halloweentown



5p/4c – Mrs. Doubtfire



8-11p / 7-10c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon



12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon



Thursday, October 14



1p/12c – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory



3:30p/2:30c – Hook



6:45p/5:45c – Matilda



8:50p/7:50c – Hocus Pocus



Friday, October 15



11a/10c – Matilda



9-11p / 8-10c – Family Guy – Halloween Episodes



Saturday, October 16



7a/6c – Ghostbusters (1984)



9:30a/8:30c – Ghostbusters II



12p/11c – Mrs. Doubtfire



3:05p/2:05c – Men in Black (1997)



5:15p/4:15c – Freeform Premiere Men in Black II



7:15p/6:15c – Hocus Pocus



9:25p/8:25c – Maleficent



11:30p/10:30c – Freeform Premiere The House with a Clock in Its Walls

Sunday, October 17

7:30a/6:30c – Mrs. Doubtfire



10:30a/9:30c – Men in Black (1997)



12:40p/11:40c – Men in Black II



2:40p/1:40c – The House with a Clock in Its Walls



5:10p/4:10c – Hocus Pocus



7:20p/6:20c – Hotel Transylvania 2



9:25p/8:25c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation



11:35p/10:35c – Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!



12:05a/11:05c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride



Monday, October 18



2p/1c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride



4p/3c – Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!



4:30p/3:30c – Hotel Transylvania 2



6:30p/5:30c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation



8:30p/7:30c – Casper (1995)



12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon



Tuesday, October 19



12:30p/11:30c – Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides



3:40p/2:40c – X-Men: First Class



6:50p/5:50c – Men in Black (1997)



9p/8c – Men in Black II



12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon



Wednesday, October 20

10:30a/9:30c – X-Men: First Class



1:30p/12:30c – Freeform Premiere Cowboys & Aliens



4p/3c – Men in Black (1997)



6p/5c – Men in Black II



8-11p / 7-10c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon



12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon



Thursday, October21



1p/12c – The Perfect Storm



4p/3c – The Craft (1996)



6:30p/5:30c – Freeform Premiere The Huntsman: Winter’s War



9p/8c – Maleficent



Friday, October22



10:30a/9:30c – The Craft (1996)



9-11p / 8-10c – Family Guy – Halloween Episodes



12a/11c – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory



Saturday, October23



7a/6c – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory



9:30a/8:30c – Casper (1995)



11:50a/10:50c – Shrek



1:55p/12:55c – Shrek 2



4p/3c – Halloweentown



6:05p/5:05c – Hocus Pocus



8:15p/7:15c – Ghostbusters (2016)



11:30p/10:30c – Fright Night (2011)



Sunday, October24



7a/6c – Casper (1995)



9:30a/8:30c – Shrek



11:40a/10:40c – Shrek 2



1:45p/12:45c – Halloweentown



3:50p/2:50c – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas



5:30p/4:30c – Ghostbusters (2016)



8:45p/7:45c – Hocus Pocus



10:55p/9:55c – Mrs. Doubtfire

Monday, October 25

1p/12c – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

2p/1c – The Goonies

4:30p/3:30c – Scared Shrekless

5p/4c – Shrek

7p/6c – Shrek 2

9p/8c – Shrek Forever After

12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Tuesday, October 26

12p/11c – The Goonies

2:30p/1:30c – Scared Shrekless

3p/2c – Shrek

5p/4c – Shrek 2

7p/6c – Shrek Forever After

9p/8c – Maleficent

12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Wednesday, October 27

1p/12c – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

3:30p/2:30c – Casper (1995)

6p/5c – Matilda

8-11p / 7-10c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Thursday, October 28

11:30a/10:30c – Casper (1995)

2p/1c – Matilda

4p/3c – Ghostbusters (1984)

6:30p/5:30c – The Craft (1996)

9p/8c – Hocus Pocus

12a/11c – Frankenweenie (2012)

Friday, October 29

12:30p/11:30c – Men in Black (1997)

9-11p / 8-10c – Family Guy – Halloween Episodes

12a/11c – Men in Black II

Saturday, October 30

7a/6c – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

8a/7c – Ghostbusters (1984)

10:30a/9:30c – Men in Black (1997)

12:35p/11:35c – Men in Black II

2:35p/1:35c – Goosebumps (2015)

5:05p/4:05c – Freeform Premiere Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

7:10p/6:10c – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:50p/7:50c – Hocus Pocus

11p/10c – Freeform Premiere Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Sunday, October 31

7a/6c – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

10a/9c – Goosebumps (2015)

12:30p/11:30c – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

2:35p/1:35c – Hocus Pocus

4:45p/3:45c – Casper (1995)

7:15p/6:15c – Maleficent

9:20p/8:20c – Hocus Pocus

11:30p/10:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)