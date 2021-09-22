Here Is Every Day & Time You Can Watch Hocus Pocus During Freeform’s 31 Nights Of Halloween

We’re very close to the start of Freeform’s annual 31 Nights of Halloween programming block and it is filled with the perfect amount of seasonal viewing. Marathons of The Simpsons‘ “Treehouse of Horror” episodes will take place throughout the month of October alongside genre classics like Ghostbusters, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Addams Family, Casper, and some surprising new additions to the line-up like Alien, Aliens, Jaws, Jaws 2 and the 2011 remake of Fright Night. Those eager to enjoy the hit ’90s Halloween feature Hocus Pocus will have plenty of opportunities to watch it though. Here’s every time it will air:
- Friday, October 1 – 9 PM ET
- Sunday, October 3 – 4:35 PM ET
- Tuesday, October 5 – 9 PM ET
- Saturday, October 9 – 7:40 PM ET
- Sunday, October 10 – 5:30 PM ET
- Thursday, October 14 – 8:50 PM ET
- Saturday, October 16 – 7:15 PM ET
- Sunday, October 17 – 5:10 PM ET
- Saturday, October 23 – 6:05 PM ET
- Sunday, October 24 – 8:45 PM ET
- Thursday, October 28 – 9 PM ET
- Saturday, October 30 – 8:50 PM ET
- Sunday, October 31 – 2:35 PM ET & 9:20 PM ET
You can find the full list of 31 Nights of Halloween programming from Freeform below!
Friday, October 1
2:30p/1:30c – Casper (1995)
5p/4c – The Addams Family (1991)
7p/6c – Addams Family Values
9p/8c – Hocus Pocus
Saturday, October 2
7a/6c – The Goonies
9:35a/8:35c – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
12:15p/11:15c – Casper (1995)
2:45p/1:45c – The Addams Family (1991)
4:50p/3:50c – Addams Family Values
6:55p/5:55c – Disney and Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
9p/8c – Disney and Pixar’s Monsters University
11:30p/10:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)
Sunday, October 3
7a/6c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
8:40a/7:40c – Ghostbusters (1984)
11:10a/10:10c – Matilda
1:15p/12:15c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
2:55p/1:55c – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:35p/3:35c – Hocus Pocus
6:45p/5:45c – Maleficent
8:50p/7:50c – Freeform Premiere Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
11:30p/10:30c – The Craft (1996)
Monday, October 4
12:30p/11:30c – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
1:30p/12:30c – The Goonies
4p/3c – Matilda
6p/5c – The Craft (1996)
8:30p/7:30c – Freeform Premiere Fright Night (2011)
12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Tuesday, October 5
10:30a/9:30c – Matilda
12:30p/11:30c – Casper (1995)
3p/2c – Shrek
5p/4c – Shrek 2
7p/6c – Shrek Forever After
9p/8c – Hocus Pocus
12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Wednesday, October 6
10:30a/9:30c – Casper (1995)
12:30p/11:30c – Shrek
2:30p/1:30c – Shrek 2
4:30p/3:30c – Shrek Forever After
6:30p/5:30c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
8-11p / 7-10c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Thursday, October 7
11:30a/10:30c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
1:30p/12:30c – Halloweentown
3:30p/2:30c – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
6p/5c – Ghostbusters (1984)
8:30p/7:30c – Ghostbusters II
12a/11c – Freeform Premiere Jaws 3
Friday, October 8
10:30a/9:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)
9-11p/8-10c – Family Guy – Halloween Episodes
12a/11c – Frankenweenie (2012)
Saturday, October 9
9:10a/8:10c – Shrek
11:15a/10:15c – Shrek 2
1:20p/12:20c – Shrek Forever After
3:25p/2:25c – Hotel Transylvania 2
5:30p/4:30c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
7:40p/6:40c – Hocus Pocus
9:50p/8:50c – The Addams Family (1991)
11:55p/10:55c – Addams Family Values
Sunday, October 10
7a/6c – Shrek
9:05a/8:05c – Shrek 2
11:10a/10:10c – Shrek Forever After
1:15p/12:15c – Hotel Transylvania 2
3:20p/2:20c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
5:30p/4:30c – Hocus Pocus
7:40p/6:40c – The Addams Family (1991)
9:45p/8:45c – Addams Family Values
11:50p/10:50c – Casper (1995)
Monday, October 11
11:30a/10:30c – Freeform Premiere Jaws
2:30p/1:30c – Freeform Premiere Jaws 2
5:05p/4:05c – Alien
7:45p/6:45c – Aliens
12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Tuesday, October 12
3p/2c – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
4p/3c – Casper (1995)
6:30p/5:30c – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
8p/7c – Mrs. Doubtfire
12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Wednesday, October 13
12:30p/11:30c – Casper (1995)
3p/2c – Halloweentown
5p/4c – Mrs. Doubtfire
8-11p / 7-10c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Thursday, October 14
1p/12c – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
3:30p/2:30c – Hook
6:45p/5:45c – Matilda
8:50p/7:50c – Hocus Pocus
Friday, October 15
11a/10c – Matilda
9-11p / 8-10c – Family Guy – Halloween Episodes
Saturday, October 16
7a/6c – Ghostbusters (1984)
9:30a/8:30c – Ghostbusters II
12p/11c – Mrs. Doubtfire
3:05p/2:05c – Men in Black (1997)
5:15p/4:15c – Freeform Premiere Men in Black II
7:15p/6:15c – Hocus Pocus
9:25p/8:25c – Maleficent
11:30p/10:30c – Freeform Premiere The House with a Clock in Its Walls
Sunday, October 17
7:30a/6:30c – Mrs. Doubtfire
10:30a/9:30c – Men in Black (1997)
12:40p/11:40c – Men in Black II
2:40p/1:40c – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
5:10p/4:10c – Hocus Pocus
7:20p/6:20c – Hotel Transylvania 2
9:25p/8:25c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
11:35p/10:35c – Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!
12:05a/11:05c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Monday, October 18
2p/1c – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
4p/3c – Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!
4:30p/3:30c – Hotel Transylvania 2
6:30p/5:30c – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
8:30p/7:30c – Casper (1995)
12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Tuesday, October 19
12:30p/11:30c – Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
3:40p/2:40c – X-Men: First Class
6:50p/5:50c – Men in Black (1997)
9p/8c – Men in Black II
12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Wednesday, October 20
10:30a/9:30c – X-Men: First Class
1:30p/12:30c – Freeform Premiere Cowboys & Aliens
4p/3c – Men in Black (1997)
6p/5c – Men in Black II
8-11p / 7-10c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Thursday, October21
1p/12c – The Perfect Storm
4p/3c – The Craft (1996)
6:30p/5:30c – Freeform Premiere The Huntsman: Winter’s War
9p/8c – Maleficent
Friday, October22
10:30a/9:30c – The Craft (1996)
9-11p / 8-10c – Family Guy – Halloween Episodes
12a/11c – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Saturday, October23
7a/6c – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
9:30a/8:30c – Casper (1995)
11:50a/10:50c – Shrek
1:55p/12:55c – Shrek 2
4p/3c – Halloweentown
6:05p/5:05c – Hocus Pocus
8:15p/7:15c – Ghostbusters (2016)
11:30p/10:30c – Fright Night (2011)
Sunday, October24
7a/6c – Casper (1995)
9:30a/8:30c – Shrek
11:40a/10:40c – Shrek 2
1:45p/12:45c – Halloweentown
3:50p/2:50c – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:30p/4:30c – Ghostbusters (2016)
8:45p/7:45c – Hocus Pocus
10:55p/9:55c – Mrs. Doubtfire
Monday, October 25
1p/12c – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
2p/1c – The Goonies
4:30p/3:30c – Scared Shrekless
5p/4c – Shrek
7p/6c – Shrek 2
9p/8c – Shrek Forever After
12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Tuesday, October 26
12p/11c – The Goonies
2:30p/1:30c – Scared Shrekless
3p/2c – Shrek
5p/4c – Shrek 2
7p/6c – Shrek Forever After
9p/8c – Maleficent
12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Wednesday, October 27
1p/12c – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
3:30p/2:30c – Casper (1995)
6p/5c – Matilda
8-11p / 7-10c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
12-2a / 11-1c – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Thursday, October 28
11:30a/10:30c – Casper (1995)
2p/1c – Matilda
4p/3c – Ghostbusters (1984)
6:30p/5:30c – The Craft (1996)
9p/8c – Hocus Pocus
12a/11c – Frankenweenie (2012)
Friday, October 29
12:30p/11:30c – Men in Black (1997)
9-11p / 8-10c – Family Guy – Halloween Episodes
12a/11c – Men in Black II
Saturday, October 30
7a/6c – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
8a/7c – Ghostbusters (1984)
10:30a/9:30c – Men in Black (1997)
12:35p/11:35c – Men in Black II
2:35p/1:35c – Goosebumps (2015)
5:05p/4:05c – Freeform Premiere Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
7:10p/6:10c – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:50p/7:50c – Hocus Pocus
11p/10c – Freeform Premiere Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Sunday, October 31
7a/6c – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
10a/9c – Goosebumps (2015)
12:30p/11:30c – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
2:35p/1:35c – Hocus Pocus
4:45p/3:45c – Casper (1995)
7:15p/6:15c – Maleficent
9:20p/8:20c – Hocus Pocus
11:30p/10:30c – Ghostbusters (1984)