Freeform Releases Full 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule

October might be a whole month away, but Freeform is making sure that you have plenty of time to prepare for their annual 31 Nights of Halloween event, as the network will be delivering 31 days of Halloween-themed programming from their beloved catalogue of titles. As with other years, fans can expect plenty of showings from favorites like Ghostbusters, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Hocus Pocus, while also seeing the debuts of films like Alien, Jaws, and the 2011 remake of Fright Night. Additionally, fans can check out broadcasts of The Simpsons' "Treehouse of Horror" episodes, in which the animated family lampoons all manner of stories from the horror genre.

Scroll down to check out the entire schedule of Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween programming!