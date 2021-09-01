Freeform Releases Full 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule
October might be a whole month away, but Freeform is making sure that you have plenty of time to prepare for their annual 31 Nights of Halloween event, as the network will be delivering 31 days of Halloween-themed programming from their beloved catalogue of titles. As with other years, fans can expect plenty of showings from favorites like Ghostbusters, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Hocus Pocus, while also seeing the debuts of films like Alien, Jaws, and the 2011 remake of Fright Night. Additionally, fans can check out broadcasts of The Simpsons' "Treehouse of Horror" episodes, in which the animated family lampoons all manner of stories from the horror genre.
Scroll down to check out the entire schedule of Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween programming!
Friday, October 1st
- 2:30 p.m. ET – Casper (1995)
- 5 p.m. ET –The Addams Family (1991)
- 7 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values
- 9 p.m. ET –Hocus Pocus
Saturday, October 2nd
- 7 a.m. ET – The Goonies
- 9:35 a.m. ET – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- 12:15 p.m. ET – Casper (1995)
- 2:45 p.m. ET – The Addams Family (1991)
- 4:50 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values
- 6:55 p.m. ET – Monsters, Inc. (Disney and Pixar)
- 9 p.m. ET – Monsters University (Disney and Pixar)
- 11:30 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)
Sunday, October 3rd
- 7 a.m. ET – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- 8:40 a.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)
- 11:10 a.m. ET – Matilda
- 1:15 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- 2:55 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 4:35 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 6:45 p.m. ET – Maleficent
- 8:50 p.m. ET – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Freeform Premiere
- 11:30 p.m. ET – The Craft (1996)
Monday, October 4th
- 12:30 p.m. ET – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 1:30 p.m. ET – The Goonies
- 4 p.m. ET – Matilda
- 6 p.m. ET – The Craft (1996)
- 8:30 p.m. ET – Fright Night (2011) – Freeform Premiere
- 12 a.m. ET – The Simpsons – “Treehouse of Horror”
Tuesday, October 5th
- 10:30 a.m. ET – Matilda
- 12:30 p.m. ET – Casper (1995)
- 3 p.m. ET – Shrek
- 5 p.m. ET – Shrek 2
- 7 p.m. ET – Shrek Forever After
- 9 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 12 a.m. ET – The Simpsons – “Treehouse of Horror”
Wednesday, October 6th
- 10:30 a.m. ET – Casper (1995)
- 12:30 p.m. ET – Shrek
- 2:30 p.m. ET – Shrek 2
- 4:30 p.m. ET – Shrek Forever After
- 6:30 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- 8 p.m. ET – The Simpsons – “Treehouse of Horror”
- 12 a.m. ET – The Simpsons – “Treehouse of Horror”
Thursday, October 7th
- 11:30 a.m. ET – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- 1:30 p.m. ET – Halloweentown
- 3:30 p.m. ET – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- 6 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)
- 8:30 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters II
- 12 a.m. ET – Jaws 3 – Freeform Premiere
Friday, October 8th
- 10:30 a.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)
- 9 p.m. ET – Family Guy - Halloween Programming
- 12 a.m. ET – Frankenweenie (2012)
Saturday, October 9th
- 7 a.m. ET – Turbo (2013)
- 9:10 a.m. ET – Shrek
- 11:15 a.m. ET – Shrek 2
- 1:20 p.m. ET – Shrek Forever After
- 3:25 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 5:30 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 7:40 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 9:50 p.m. ET – The Addams Family (1991)
- 11:55 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values
Sunday, October 10th
- 7 a.m. ET – Shrek
- 9:05 a.m. ET – Shrek 2
- 11:10 a.m. ET – Shrek Forever After
- 1:15 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 3:20 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 5:30 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 7:40 p.m. ET – The Addams Family (1991)
- 9:45 p.m. ET – Addams Family Values
- 11:50 p.m. ET – Casper (1995)
Monday, October 11th
- 11:30 a.m. ET – Jaws – Freeform Premiere
- 2:30 p.m. ET – Jaws 2 – Freeform Premiere
- 5:05 p.m. ET – Alien
- 7:45 p.m. ET – Aliens
- 12 a.m. ET – The Simpsons – “Treehouse of Horror”
Tuesday, October 12th
- 3 p.m. ET – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 4 p.m. ET – Casper (1995)
- 6:30 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 8 p.m. ET – Mrs. Doubtfire
- 12 a.m. ET – The Simpsons – “Treehouse of Horror”
Wednesday, October 13th
- 12:30 p.m. ET – Casper (1995)
- 3 p.m. ET – Halloweentown
- 5 p.m. ET – Mrs. Doubtfire
- 8 p.m. ET – The Simpsons – “Treehouse of Horror”
- 12 a.m. ET – The Simpsons – “Treehouse of Horror”
Thursday, October 14th
- 1 p.m. ET – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- 3:30 p.m. ET – Hook
- 6:45 p.m. ET – Matilda
- 8:50 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
Friday, October 15th
- 11 a.m. ET – Matilda
- 9 p.m. ET – Family Guy Halloween Programming
Saturday, October 16th
- 7 a.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)
- 9:30 a.m. ET – Ghostbusters II
- 12 p.m. ET – Mrs. Doubtfire
- 3:05 p.m. ET – Men in Black (1997)
- 5:15 p.m. ET – Men in Black II – Freeform Premiere
- 7:15 p.m. ET –Hocus Pocus
- 9:25 p.m. ET – Maleficent
- 11:30 p.m. ET – The House with a Clock in Its Walls – Freeform Premiere
Sunday, October 17th
- 7 a.m. ET – The Middle - Halloween Episode
- 7:30 a.m. ET – Mrs. Doubtfire
- 10:30 a.m. ET – Men in Black (1997)
- 12:40 p.m. ET – Men in Black II
- 2:40 p.m. ET – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
- 5:10 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 7:20 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 9:25 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 11:35 p.m. ET – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney and Pixar)
- 12:05 a.m. ET – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Monday, October 18th
- 2 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- 4 p.m. ET – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney and Pixar)
- 4:30 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 2
- 6:30 p.m. ET – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 8:30 p.m. ET – Casper (1995)
- 12 a.m. ET – The Simpsons – “Treehouse of Horror”
Tuesday, October 19th
- 12:30 p.m. ET – Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
- 3:40 p.m. ET – X-Men: First Class
- 6:50 p.m. ET – Men in Black (1997)
- 9 p.m. ET – Men in Black II
- 12 a.m. ET – The Simpsons – “Treehouse of Horror”
Wednesday, October 20th
- 10:30 a.m. ET – X-Men: First Class
- 1:30 p.m. ET – Cowboys & Aliens – Freeform Premiere
- 4 p.m. ET – Men in Black (1997)
- 6 p.m. ET – Men in Black II
- 8 p.m. ET – The Simpsons – “Treehouse of Horror”
- 12 a.m. ET – The Simpsons – “Treehouse of Horror”
Thursday, October 21st
- 4 p.m. ET – The Craft (1996)
- 6:30 p.m. ET – The Huntsman: Winter’s War – Freeform Premiere
- 9 p.m. ET –Maleficent
- 12 a.m. ET – Mirror Mirror
Friday, October 22nd
- 10:30 a.m. ET – The Craft (1996)
- 9 p.m. ET – Family Guy - Halloween Programming
- 12 a.m. ET – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Saturday, October 23rd
- 7 a.m. ET – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- 9:30 a.m. ET – Casper (1995)
- 11:50 a.m. ET – Shrek
- 1:55 p.m. ET – Shrek 2
- 4 p.m. ET – Halloweentown
- 6:05 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 8:15 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters (2016)
- 11:30 p.m. ET – Fright Night (2011)
Sunday, October 24th
- 7 a.m. ET – Casper (1995)
- 9:30 a.m. ET – Shrek
- 11:40 a.m. ET – Shrek 2
- 1:45 p.m. ET – Halloweentown
- 3:50 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 5:30 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters (2016)
- 8:45 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 10:55 p.m. ET – Mrs. Doubtfire
Monday, October 25th
- 1 p.m. ET – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 2 p.m. ET – The Goonies
- 4:30 p.m. ET – Scared Shrekless
- 5 p.m. ET – Shrek
- 7 p.m. ET – Shrek 2
- 9 p.m. ET – Shrek Forever After
- 12 a.m. ET – The Simpsons – “Treehouse of Horror”
Tuesday, October 26th
- 12 p.m. ET – The Goonies
- 2:30 p.m. ET – Scared Shrekless
- 3 p.m. ET – Shrek
- 5 p.m. ET – Shrek 2
- 7 p.m. ET – Shrek Forever After
- 9 p.m. ET – Maleficent
- 12 a.m. ET – The Simpsons – “Treehouse of Horror”
Wednesday, October 27th
- 1 p.m. ET – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- 3:30 p.m. ET – Casper (1995)
- 6 p.m. ET – Matilda
- 8 p.m. ET – The Simpsons – “Treehouse of Horror”
- 12 a.m. ET – The Simpsons – “Treehouse of Horror”
Thursday, October 28th
- 11:30 a.m. ET – Casper (1995)
- 2 p.m. ET – Matilda
- 4 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)
- 6:30 p.m. ET – The Craft (1996)
- 9 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 12 a.m. ET – Frankenweenie (2012)
Friday, Oct. 29th
- 12:30 p.m. ET – Men in Black (1997)
- 9 p.m. ET – Family Guy - Halloween Programming
- 12 a.m. ET – Men in Black II
Saturday, October 30th
- 7 a.m. ET – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 8 a.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)
- 10:30 a.m. ET – Men in Black (1997)
- 12:35 p.m. ET – Men in Black II
- 2:35 p.m. ET – Goosebumps (2015)
- 5:05 p.m. ET – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween – Freeform Premiere
- 7:10 p.m. ET – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 8:50 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 11 p.m. ET – Mrs. Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children – Freeform Premiere
Sunday, October 31st
- 7 a.m. ET – Mrs. Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
- 10 a.m. ET – Goosebumps
- 12:30 p.m. ET – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- 2:35 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 4:45 p.m. ET – Casper (1995)
- 7:15 p.m. ET – Maleficent
- 9:20 p.m. ET – Hocus Pocus
- 11:30 p.m. ET – Ghostbusters (1984)
