Hocus Pocus 2 Adds Sam Richardson to Cast

Nearly 30 years after they tried to steal the souls from the children of Salem, the Sanderson Sisters are finally making another comeback thanks to Disney+. There is a sequel to Hocus Pocus currently in production for Disney’s streaming service, with all three original witches returning to reprise their roles. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are once again playing the beloved Sanderson sisters, and they’ll be joined in the new film by fan-favorite comedian Sam Richardson.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Richardson is in final negotiations to join Hocus Pocus 2 in an undisclosed role. Richardson is best known for playing Richard Splett on Veep, though many will recognize him for his recent appearances in Werewolves Within, Ted Lasso, and I Think You Should Leave.

Hocus Pocus 2 is going to take place in the modern day with three young women accidentally summoning the Sanderson Sisters back to life. The witches will once again attempt to steal the souls from Salem’s children in order to gain immortality.

The highly anticipated sequel is being directed by The Proposal‘s Anne Fletcher with a script from Jen D’Angelo. Midler, Parker, and Najimy are the only original Hocus Pocus stars that have been confirmed for the sequel so far, though fans are hoping to see some of the other cast members come back.

Vanessa Shaw, who played Allison in the 1993 film, hasn’t heard much about the sequel just yet. However, during a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Shaw said she’s excited to see what Hocus Pocus 2 has in store, even if she’s not in it.

“I would love to know more about it. I haven’t heard anything. So it may be just that it’s way [early] in pre-production or it’s maybe something entirely different than the original. I haven’t heard anything, sadly. Sorry,” Shaw told us. “That movie just, it blew my mind to be able to do that movie as a young child growing up on Disney movies. It just was an amazing second film to have done. It brought me to basically love filmmaking because, up to that point, I hadn’t really done anything that big. I mean, Ladybugs was pretty big for me to begin with, but three months on the set working on this movie, it just rocked my world. So to be able to, again, have everyone love it … So I hope the second one is just as cool.”

