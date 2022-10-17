Amazon Music Launches Spooky Podcast Anthology Series I Hear Fear

While Prime Video has various unsettling experiences available in the form movies and TV shows, Amazon Music has an all-new series to send chills down your spine with the anthology podcast series I Hear Fear. With each episode being introduced by actor Carey Mulligan and each tale of terror being inspired by a true-life event, the new series marks the perfect way to get into the spirit of the Halloween season, with new episodes being unveiled on a weekly basis. The first two episodes of I Hear Fear are available now exclusively through Amazon Music with four more episodes on the way.

I Hear Fear is available now through Amazon Music.

