IT Chapter Two Star James Ransone Joins Scott Derrickson's The Black Phone

The Black Phone is shaping up to include some seasoned names in horror! The upcoming Blumhouse movie is set to be directed by Scott Derrickson, who also helmed Sinister. The new movie, which is based on the short story by Joe Hill, is set to be a Sinister reunion. Ethan Hawke was already on board and now it appears James Ransone has also joined the cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ransone's part is being kept a secret, but his character's name is Max.

You can read a description of the film here: "The story concerns a kidnapped kid who finds himself in a soundproof basement surrounded by the remains of other victims. When night falls, the antique — and disconnected — telephone in the room begins to ring with the calls from the dead."

Hawke is set to play the kidnapper in the film, which will also feature Jeremy Davis, Mason Thames, and Madeleine McGraw. Derrickson co-wrote the script with C. Robert Cargill, who also worked with the director on Sinister and the first Doctor Strange movie.

Derrickson was originally set to helm the Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but left the project during the development stage. "I've made some hard creative choices this year," the director tweeted last year. "But I swore after making The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008) that I would never again find myself at the end of somebody else's movie, and I'm sticking to that." The Marvel film will now be directed by Spider-Man and Evil Dead director, Sam Raimi.

As for Ransone, his time working with Derrickson and Hawke on Sinister isn't his only history with horror. The actor also played adult Eddie Kaspbrak in IT CHAPTER TWO. After the sequel was released, director Andy Muschietti shared details on his supercut idea with Consequence of Sound.

"We call it the supercut," Muschietti explained. "It’s very early stage, you know, and we’re still discussing the format. It won’t be intertwined or anything like the way it’s in the book. But it will contain all the scenes that were deleted from both movies for pacing reasons, and we’ll hopefully have new material, which is stuff that I haven’t shot yet."

Stay tuned for more updates on Derrickson'sThe Black Phone!