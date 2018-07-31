‘It: Chapter Two’: First Photo of Grown-Up Losers’ Club Surfaces Online

Production is underway on the highly-anticipated It: Chapter Two, which features a continuation of the first film’s story more than two decades later. The sequel will follow grown-up versions of the seven members of the Losers’ Club that starred in the first movie, and the first photo of these adult protagonists has finally found its way online.

The image sees six of the seven members of the Losers’ Club returning to Derry, Maine, looking to put the evil of Pennywise to rest once and for all.

The new cast is led by Jessica Chastain, who plays the elder version of Sophia Lillis’ Beverly Marsh. The other big names in the photo include James McAvoy, playing Bill Denbrough, and Bill Hader as Richie Tozier.

Also pictured are James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Jay Ryan, as Ben Hanscom, and Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon.

The one member of the Losers’ Club that doesn’t appear in the photo is Stanley Uris, who will be played by Andy Bean. For those who read Stephen King’s original It novel, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

If you recall, the kids in the Losers’ Club made a pact to come back to Derry if Pennywise ever surfaced again, promising to face the horrors together so no one else would ever have to. When Pennywise finally returns, Mike calls all of the other members of the Losers’ Club to tell them that it’s time to come back. While all of the characters are immediately horrified when they receive the news, Stanley can’t handle it. Immediately after receiving the phone call, Stanley proceeds to lock himself in the bathroom and takes his own life. Unlike the other members of the group, he never makes it back to Derry.

While It: Chapter Two will focus on the grown-up versions of these characters, the kids will also make a return. Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs, and Wyatt Oleff are all slated to appear in the sequel. Bill Skarsgard will also reprise the role of Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

What do you think of the new-look Losers’ Club? Are you excited for It: Chapter Two? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments!

It: Chapter Two is set to hit theaters on September 6, 2019.