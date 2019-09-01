IT CHAPTER TWO Stars Jessica Chastain and Sophia Lillis Explain Why There Won’t Be a Third Film

IT CHAPTER TWO lands in theaters this coming weekend, bringing the adaptation of Stephen King’s epic horror novel to a conclusion. Given the smash success of the franchise thus far, some have begun to wonder if this is truly the last we’ll see of the Losers’ Club and Pennywise. In a recent interview with Variety, Beverly Marsh actresses Jessica Chastain and Sophia Lillis were asked if Pennywise will really be dead at the end of CHAPTER TWO and if that could potentially warrant a third film in the franchise.

“I’m not giving away spoilers!” Chastain explained. “It is a spoiler! Are you asking if there’s going to be an IT 3? No, there’s not.”

“I don’t think there is,” Lillis added.

“Or if there is, it won’t be with me, and it won’t be with [director] Andy [Muschietti].” Chastain continued. “Because Stephen King didn’t write an IT 3. The book’s done… If he decides to write another chapter, great. But most likely, it’ll be another 27 years later, so there’ll be another actress.”

The duo were then asked who they would want to play Beverly in another hypothetical 27-year time jump.

“Susan Sarandon?” Chastain suggested. “Sissy Spacek? …She’s kind of amazing.”

This seems to mirror comments that the film’s creative team previously made, which was that CHAPTER TWO would be the end of the story for the time being.

“Post-credit scenes a la Marvel normally have a very distinct function, which is tease people about a future movie,” Muschietti recently explained. “But yeah, this is, like, the idea that this is over.”

“I’m sure there’s interest [in a sequel or spinoff],” Gary Dauberman, who wrote both IT films, explained in a previous interview. “But I gotta say, we want to be respectful to the material of the book. I don’t think anybody’s over there, in fact I know there’s no one over there going ‘Hey, let’s definitely do this and we could tell this story of what happened at the beaver trapping camp,’ or whatever.”

“To answer your question I think there is room to build on the mythology of IT because IT has been around from the beginning of time, but I don’t know if there are any plans for it,” Dauberman added. “I was just very happy to tackle the book.”

IT CHAPTER TWO lands in theaters on September 6th.