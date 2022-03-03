M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin Adds Pennyworth and Mindhunter Stars

Fans are still largely in the dark about what filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie Knock at the Cabin might be about, but the cast of the picture continues to add impressive actors, with the latest additions being Pennyworth star Ben Aldridge and Mindhunter and The Matrix Resurrections star Jonathan Groff. Much like all details surrounding the picture, it’s unknown what their roles in the project will be, as they join the previously announced stars Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, and Nikki Amuka-Bird. Knock at the Cabin is currently expected to land in theaters on February 3, 2023.

Throughout the course of his career, Shyamalan has only offered minimal teases of what to expect from his films, only for the finished products to feature a number of unexpected reveals. The filmmaker is similarly keeping a tight lid on Knock at the Cabin, though he did offer a brief tease of what to expect from the experience last year.

“I will tell you this: strangely, it was the fastest script I’ve ever written. Signs would have had that title prior to Knock at the Cabin,” Shyamalan shared with ComicBook.com while promoting Servant. “I probably think, in terms of both of them, that they have this movement, this event, that causes me to write it really fast. Hopefully, audiences will feel that when they come to see it. It is definitely in the wheelhouse of the things you’re seeing from me now, especially with Servant, this contained and gigantic event that’s occurring.”

As fans wait for updates on his new film, audiences can tune in to new episodes of his Apple TV+ series Servant.

Three months after we leave the Turner household in Season 2, things appear to be back to normal. Dorothy and Sean dote on Jericho, Julian has a new girlfriend, and Leanne has moved back into the brownstone. With the threat of the cult looming and suspicious visitors staked out in a nearby park, Leanne does everything she can to feel secure — ultimately causing more chaos for the Turner family. As Sean starts trusting in Leanne’s power, Dorothy feels increasingly threatened and worries for Jericho’s safety. While the Turners struggle to keep their family whole, they must come to terms with the costs of Jericho’s return. Be careful what you wish for.

Stay tuned for details on Knock at the Cabin before it hits theaters on February 3, 2023.

