Let the Right One In Trailer Teases New Take on Vampire Tale

After a long time in development, the Let the Right One In TV series finally shows signs of life with Showtime debuting the first official teaser trailer for the show. Fans of the original novel by author John Ajvide Lindqvist or its two film adaptations (the 2008 Swedish original and Matt Reeves' 2010 English remake) will no doubt recognize similarities between the book/movies and what's here, while also seeing that this TV show is telling its own story from the same bones. Yes the show will focus on a young vampire girl and her caretaker, but there's a bigger twist at play. Check it out below and look for it to premiere on Sunday, October 9th at 10 PM ET.

"The [original] film is about a relationship between an isolated bullied boy and an isolated lonely girl, who we learn is a vampire," showrunner Andrew Hinderaker shared told Entertainment Weekly about the series. "What I found so compelling about that film is there's a much smaller relationship between the vampire and [her] adult caretaker. I really used the film as inspiration for a story that really focuses on a 12-year-old girl who has been a vampire for 10 years. She has been taken care of by her father, who keeps her alive, who keeps them ahead of the law, and who has kept hope alive for both of them that one day they will find a cure and this won't be her life always."

Academy Award nominee Demián Bichir leads the cast of the film played Mark, the farther of Madison Taylor Baez's Eleanor, the one turning into a creature of the night. They're joined by Tony winner Anika Noni Rose (Dreamgirls, Power), Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot), Kevin Carroll (Snowfall), Ian Foreman (Merry Wish-Mas), Jacob Buster (Colony) and Nick Stahl (Fear the Walking Dead).

Showtime's official description for Let the Right One In reads as follows: "Inspired by the original hit Swedish novel and film, the series centers on Mark (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Baez), whose lives were changed 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive. With these emotionally charged and terrifying ingredients as a starting point, Let the Right One In will upend genre expectations, turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength and compassion."

Subscribers to Showtime will get the chance to watch the series early however with the first episode becoming available on streaming and on demand for all SHOWTIME subscribers on Friday, October 7, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, October 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.