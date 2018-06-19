Tiffany Haddish Copies ‘A Quiet Place’ With ‘A Dark-Ass Place’ Spoof at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Tiffany Haddish had a lot of fun movie spoofs hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards tonight and that included her own take on A Quiet Place.

In the parody, Haddish poked some good-natured fun at John Krasinski’s near-silent horror film, A Quiet Place with a faux trailer for her “new” film called “A Dark Ass Place.” Described as being “from the mind of the woman who couldn’t keep quiet during A Quiet Place, prepare yourself for a horror movie so dark that you can’t even see it.” You can check it out in the video above.

As you can see, the parody turns the concept from A Quiet Place on its head. Instead of having to keep silent to avoid being killed by predators who hunt by sound, “A Dark Ass Place” has the characters staying in the dark — literally — to protect themselves from predators hunting by light. Most of the clip is blacked out, but the voices of Dave Chappelle, Elisabeth Moss, and Jamie Foxx can be heard. The only time the lights come up is when Foxx decides to challenge the notion of these creatures hunting by light only to get promptly attacked by one of the creatures.

While “A Dark Ass Place” is one of the more sophisticated spoofs from tonight’s awards show, it’s hardly the only one. Haddish also did hilarious spoofs of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in which she and Kylo Ren have a Force-powered flirtation that ends badly by using scenes from the actual film and some envelope-pushing humor (the pair fight over a personal massage device rather than light saber in one part of the spoof, in case you’re wondering).

Black Panther also got a fun spoof, mashed up with Girls Trip as Haddish challenges T’Challa for the Wakandan throne as supported by her Girls Trip costars. That encounter goes far better for Haddish than her flirtation with a shirtless Kylo Ren. Thanks to the events of Avengers: Infinity War, Haddish manages to defeat T’Challa for a claim on the throne. When she drinks the Heart-Shaped Herb she also ends up with a superhero identity all her own, becoming not Black Panther but the Black Unicorn — though we probably won’t be seeing that character hit the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon.

What do you think about the A Quiet Place parody? Let us know in comments below.