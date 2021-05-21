New Army Of The Dead Photo Show Zombie Leader Zeus' Strength

✖

Just like how his 2004 Dawn of the Dead remake ignited the trend of superfast running zombies, director Zack Snyder's upcoming Army of the Dead will make its undead even more powerful than almost any other version of the movie monsters that came before them. The trailer for the movie previously confirmed that the titular zombies were not only acting as a unit but have a heirarchy, communicate with each other, and even fight. Now a new image from the film has arrived from Netflix (H/T USA Today) has arrived showing of Zeus, described as "the leader of the smart, speedy and very organized Las Vegas zombies." Check it out below!

"I had the idea from the beginning that these zombies were going to embody an evolution, that they were on their way to becoming something else, not stagnant like the zombies we're used to," Snyder previously said during a Netflix-hosted Q&A. "It was a way to make them fresh, while still delivering the zombie canon in some ways." Snyder took his talking point of a fresh take on zombies even further, revealing that in addition to tiger zombies the film will also feature...robot zombies.

(Photo: NETFLIX)

"I really wanted this sort of weird ambiguity to their origins — which, of course, we'll explore in the animated series [Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas]," Snyder added. "And without giving away too much....if you pay close attention, there's a number of zombies that are clearly not zombies. You see normal zombies and then you see some robot zombies. Are they monitors that the government has placed among the zombies to monitor them? Are they technology from the other world? What's happening there?"

Regarding Zeus, pictured above, Snyder previously said: "Zeus [Richard Cetrone] is their main guy, and the Zombie Queen [Athena Perample] of course, they have this kind of primitive way of communicating. I'm not even sure how it works, but it's very much from the animal kingdom. They're one with nature if you will."

Netflix and Snyder are prepared to bet big on Army of the Dead as a potential major franchise for the streamer. In addition to the aforementioned animated series, which will see Snyder directing some episodes, a prequel movie has already been shot as well. Titled Army of Thieves, that film will follow the characters seen in Army of the Dead but at the very start of the zombie apocalypse.

Army of the Dead is scheduled to have a limited run in theaters starting May 14th and will stream exclusively on Netflix starting on May 21st.